Avery Bradley Sitting Out...

John Kelly said: Thirty-four-year-old JR Smith hasn't played an NBA game since November of 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Cavs deactivated him after only 11 games.



No matter.



He'll sign with LeBron's Lakers sometime over the next 24 hours.



JR is going to have to get used to wearing a shirt again. Hard to believe he's someone worth a contract on any team at this time. His game has been limited since he left the Knicks and those limits kept getting worse as time went on. He's literally a guy now the Lakers are hoping will hit like one or two big shots and not get lit up on the defensive end of the court, but good luck with that. John Kelly probably brings more defensive effort in his games at the gym than JR brings to an NBA court.If I'm the Lakers my hope is that JR sits his ass on the bench and only gets up to cheer on his teammates.