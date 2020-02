Had a boxing match tonight but was afraid to make a solid pick. It would turn into a bad beat for me when I'm not really sure of my pick . Ryan Garcia lightweight heavily favored over Fonseco. Match in Anaheim about to start. Garcia is the obvious pick but LS Fonseco has a lot of overlooked talent. Garcia may squeek through but i am thinking a small bet on the longshot might pay off. We' ll see in a few minutes