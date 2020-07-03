Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history




The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts early Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started.

Seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers can’t recall a larger loss. But each oddsmaker has taken hits on past posts and said it’s a fairly common occurrence at books.

“It’s happened to all of us,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “I think every sportsbook probably since the beginning of time has dealt with this at some point.
 
when online sportsbooks started up in the late 1990s, errors were common place. I can remember a basketball game being on the board after the game had ended. Tulane was -28 in the days with Shaun King, and they had it posted as +28 (nothing like a 56 point advantage), etc. They always paid. I think the very last time, my bet was voided.
 
Canbet had this issue for a few weeks. Their system thought every game would start around 7pm ET so when there were day games in any sport you could cash. I had a horrible losing streak at the time so getting a few winners, albeit small because I didn't want to tip them off, got me turned around.
 
Jeff Stoneback is the director of race and sports book operations at MGM Resorts.

He's been in the betting business for more than 30 years.
 
