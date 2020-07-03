Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history

The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts early Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started.Seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers can’t recall a larger loss. But each oddsmaker has taken hits on past posts and said it’s a fairly common occurrence at books.“It’s happened to all of us,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “I think every sportsbook probably since the beginning of time has dealt with this at some point.