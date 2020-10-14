Big Day for Vegas Sports Scene

SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2022 Pro Bowl
2022 NFL Draft
2023 NCAA hoops regional
2024 Possible Super Bowl (move from New Orleans due to conflict with Mardi Gras
2026 NCAA Frozen Four

A host of other NCAA championship also awarded

NCAA championship events in Las Vegas
2023
Men’s basketball Division I regional, T-Mobile Arena
Women’s bowling championship, South Point Bowling Center
Men’s golf Division I regional, Bear’s Best Las Vegas
2024
Men’s golf Division III championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club
Women’s golf Division I regional, Spanish Trail Country Club
Men’s and women’s soccer Division III semifinals and championship, Peter Johann Memorial Field
2025
Women’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
2026
Men’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
Men’s hockey Division I championship, T-Mobile Arena
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

I think that might go to Tampa since they will be hosed this year

One of my biggest regrets was NOT going to the Frozen Four when it was in Anaheim many years ago. I can tell you with 100% certainty I will be at the Frozen Four in 2026 unless I am dead and even then my spirit will be there
 
lap18

Winky I thought you was going to say"one of biggest regrets of my life was not voting for the Donald"
 
