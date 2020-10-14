Big Day for Vegas Sports Scene

2022 Pro Bowl
2022 NFL Draft
2023 NCAA hoops regional
2024 Possible Super Bowl (move from New Orleans due to conflict with Mardi Gras
2026 NCAA Frozen Four
A host of other NCAA championship also awarded
NCAA championship events in Las Vegas
2023
Men’s basketball Division I regional, T-Mobile Arena
Women’s bowling championship, South Point Bowling Center
Men’s golf Division I regional, Bear’s Best Las Vegas
2024
Men’s golf Division III championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club
Women’s golf Division I regional, Spanish Trail Country Club
Men’s and women’s soccer Division III semifinals and championship, Peter Johann Memorial Field
2025
Women’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
2026
Men’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
Men’s hockey Division I championship, T-Mobile Arena
