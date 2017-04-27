BigRunner lied about winning $41,000?!

You know the obvious reason. Trump is only a leader for 35% of the country. He is the most divisive president ever. He's hijacked the USA flag so he can send a message to his racist base. He called the peaceful protesting black NFL players SOB's. And told the billioniare white owners to fire them. This racism becomes more obvious after you read the next paragraph.



But what did he say about the confederate flag carrying radical White Supremacist protesters in Charlottesville that killed a young lady. Nada! As a matter of fact he said he saw many find people at the protest. The Confederate flag is the most disrespectful message of our union in American history. Waving a Confederate flag has to be worse than kneeling during the NA. But anyway the Bum show's zero consistency except for when it comes to racism and division.



It's not about the respect of the flag it's intentional division of the country. He campaigned as a divisive bum and he's leading as a divisive bum. All we can do is resist and expose the bum's crimes and racism!



