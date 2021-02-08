Good morning fellow EOG contributors and enthusiasts. I am pleased to announce the Billy Sink Big Dance contest. The Guesser memorial Super Show contest went so well (didn't have to pay), I am going to try for a hustle double. The contest will cover the NCAA men's basketball championship tournament otherwise known as the Big Dummy Dance. If it is canceled again, so to is the contest. Here are the rules and prizes:



Contest starts with the play in games and ends with the final game. You pick teams to win. No point spreads. Once you lose, that is your score. You could crap out debutanté round and still win because the winner is the poster who has the most wins. 15-1 first day beats 14-0 after the championship.



Wait, what?



Yes, what. You are not required to bet any game. You can hold your fire and wait for other posters to lose then you have the entire tournament to beat the top #.



Example. You think there will be a lot of upsets in the first round so you only pick the #1 seeds and go 4-0. Everybody else gets eliminated because there is a Cinderella bloodbath and the be best poster is 8-1. So you only need to win 5 more and you have the entire tournament. You made the right choice.



It could go the other way. You only pick the #1 seeds and some cocksucker goes a she's perfect 32-0. There are only 31 games left. You're fucked. I don't think there has ever been a March Madness contest with this format.



Prize structure:



$250 regular

$1000 she's perfect



Winner will be paid by bitcoin. These not valued posters are welcome to play but are ineligible for the prize:



Billy Sink

Big Runner

Winkyduck

Slippery Pete



I have plenty of time to save $1000 bitcoin so will be ready to pay as soon as a winner is graded. Good lick.