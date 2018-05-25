Sinker 100

If I ain't above water after 100 plays I'll donate $250 to an agreed on contest format.

Feel free to comment no matter who you vote for, pray to, if you kneel at work, like other dudes or your mom. Just don't fukkin discuss that here. Thanks in advance.

Lines will be Pinnacle at time of post, Faves to win a unit, dogs risking a unit. No 19 unit plays. No buying shit. Be done as soon as I finish.

I ain't selling shit or talk it either. Post a bit of reasoning if time permits. I ain't quit if I'm own 42 units either. I don't eat buffet, root for Cubs and my mailman name Gordie not Shirley. So please don't shit up my thread.


Start tomorrow.
 
Sinker 100

kane said:
And your Zyklon comment was just a joke too right? Go fuck yourself scumbag
Kane, I don't really care at all what someone as insignificant as you has to say about me. Just try not to shit up a picks thread with your screeching hysterics, that's all m'lady.
 
Sinker 100

Gonna get the party underway.

903 New York Mets +138 J.Vargas/C. Anderson listed

Really liked Vargas off a three week layoff, 5IP 1BB, 7K not one ball hit hard. Anderson was off too, about the same amount of time, got the win while laboring a bit 3H, 3BB, 3K's and a 48% hard contact rate. Brewer's OPS in May against LHP is .549

GL with whatever you have going
 
Sinker 100

Play number deux.

[955,956] Mets @ Brewers o9 (-115) Wheeler/Chacin listed

Great weather for baseball tomorrow in Brat Town, around 90, breeze out, a couple of guys on the mound who are better a against RHB than LHB, both teams show well from the left side...
 
Sinker 100

Get 'em Sink!

And to get in the spirit if you end up exactly 0.00 units ill donate $250 for a contest, that way we're covered no matter what happens.

:lol. :lol
 
Sinker 100

Patrick McIrish said:
Get 'em Sink!

And to get in the spirit if you end up exactly 0.00 units ill donate $250 for a contest, that way we're covered no matter what happens.

:lol. :lol
Funny.

In the Javy-Ruca contest, there was a scenario where Javy could have ended the contest with +0.01 units.

Can you say inquiry sign?
 
