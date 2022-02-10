Blockbuster NBA trade: Harden for Simmons

John Kelly

John Kelly

Blockbuster NBA trade.

Not a straight-up deal, obviously.

James Harden to the Sixers in return for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft choices.
 
boston massacre

Nets Need That Big Body in The Paint. Drummond.

Can't Believe Nets Got Curry.

Nets Got Top Flight Defender , Which They Need, in Simmons.

Picked Up 2 First Rounders.

the picks will be Philadelphia’s 2022 first-rounder unprotected (with a right to defer until 2023) and a 2027 first-rounder (protected 1-to-8).

Defer The 22 First, To 23.

Never Know.

Someone Like Embid Can Be Lost For Season With Injury.

Affecting Draft Positioning.

If Mask Mandate Gets Lifted in N.Y., Kyrie is Good To Go.

Plenty of Scoring Available, Without Harden, When Everybody Healthy.

Durant, Kyrie, Harris, Mills, Curry.

Simmons.

Defend and Dish.
 
kane

kane

Great trade for Brooklyn, Simmons a non shooter pairs perfectly with Kyrie (when he plays) and KD, they get one of the best three point shooters in Curry and a veteran big in Drummond, plus two first rounders, Nets win the deal imo
 
P

pro analyser

Must see tv when simmons returns to phil, before their very cordial fans. Will be a great rivialry for years. Think Brooklyn got way the best of it. Simmons only 25, Harden 32 with no defense, and disappears in the playoffs.
 
Heim

Heim

Fuck Harden. The pub has gone to his head. Never missed a game. Now out with a hand injury!? Doesn't want to play.

How long before he wants out of Philly?
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

Love the trade for the Nets as well. Such a sick lineup when healthy. That said, this deal also gives Philly the best shot at winning a title now, obviously. Embiid, Harris, Thybulle (for defense only), Harden and Maxey has greater potential than with Curry and Drummond.

How soon does Simmons get inserted into the lineup?
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The so called Big 3 played a total of 16 games in what, about a year?. Again all a by product of Cryrie, who chose not to be vaccinated, excused himself for personal reasons numerous times, and of course, injuries. Now Brooklyn is getting what they deserve. A player with a shitty attitude who can't shoot straight for shit from the ft and foul line, and needs to rely on rebounding, fishing and defense as this Nets losing streak extended to double digits tonight. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the 76ers title chances improved to 7-1 post trade.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

You can say what you want about Harden but Irving is a P.O.S. I hope 76ers go far considering all the bullshit they had to put up with the strangest, most insane, worst shooting star the NBA has ever witnessed. Simmons fucking weirdo.

I'm going to root hard for them come the postseason.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

B

boston massacre

jimmythegreek said:
The so called Big 3 played a total of 16 games in what, about a year?. Again all a by product of Cryrie, who chose not to be vaccinated, excused himself for personal reasons numerous times, and of course, injuries. Now Brooklyn is getting what they deserve. A player with a shitty attitude who can't shoot straight for shit from the ft and foul line, and needs to rely on rebounding, fishing and defense as this Nets losing streak extended to double digits tonight. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the 76ers title chances improved to 7-1 post trade.
Nets losing streak extended to double digits tonight.

Think 3 Starters Named Durant, Harden, and Harris Had Anything To Do With it ?

And For Most of The Losing Streak.

4 Starters. Durant, Harden, Irving, Harris.
 
B

boston massacre

IWishIWasAPro said:
You can say what you want about Harden but Irving is a P.O.S. I hope 76ers go far considering all the bullshit they had to put up with the strangest, most insane, worst shooting star the NBA has ever witnessed. Simmons fucking weirdo.

I'm going to root hard for them come the postseason.
Irving is a P.O.S.

Correct.

In Persona.

Not in Talent.
 
