Blockbuster NBA trade: Harden for Simmons

Nets Need That Big Body in The Paint. Drummond.



Can't Believe Nets Got Curry.



Nets Got Top Flight Defender , Which They Need, in Simmons.



Picked Up 2 First Rounders.



the picks will be Philadelphia’s 2022 first-rounder unprotected (with a right to defer until 2023) and a 2027 first-rounder (protected 1-to-8).



Defer The 22 First, To 23.



Never Know.



Someone Like Embid Can Be Lost For Season With Injury.



Affecting Draft Positioning.



If Mask Mandate Gets Lifted in N.Y., Kyrie is Good To Go.



Plenty of Scoring Available, Without Harden, When Everybody Healthy.



Durant, Kyrie, Harris, Mills, Curry.



Simmons.



Defend and Dish.