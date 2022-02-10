Blockbuster NBA trade: Harden for Simmons

I wonder what the folks at Hardin-Simmons University think of this trade...
The so called Big 3 played a total of 16 games in what, about a year?. Again all a by product of Cryrie, who chose not to be vaccinated, excused himself for personal reasons numerous times, and of course, injuries. Now Brooklyn is getting what they deserve. A player with a shitty attitude who can't shoot straight for shit from the ft and foul line, and needs to rely on rebounding, fishing and defense as this Nets losing streak extended to double digits tonight. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the 76ers title chances improved to 7-1 post trade.
You can say what you want about Harden but Irving is a P.O.S. I hope 76ers go far considering all the bullshit they had to put up with the strangest, most insane, worst shooting star the NBA has ever witnessed. Simmons fucking weirdo.
I'm going to root hard for them come the postseason.