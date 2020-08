I bet Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Vice President Nominee. I notified them to grade the bet as a winner. I was told the wager won't be graded until November 11. Bookmaker's incompetence in grading political wagers is massive. This was not the first time I tried to do their job. Hopefully this post will lead to my bets getting graded, but it may also lead to John Kelly censoring me via another ban.