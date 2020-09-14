Boston Celtics or Miami Heat....Who moves on?

Viejo Dinosaur said: Are you hedging because of a season wager on Miami? Click to expand...

I don't have a Heat future, in fact I have a future on Boston at +1800. I just think in a long series talent wins out, and the C's have more talent, Kemba really struggled against Toronto but I expect a bounce back series from him, the Heat should have a tough time containing his drives to the rim, Butler guarding Tatum should be fascinating to watch, really interested to see how Tatum does going up against the type of D he'll see from Jimmy, I also think Theis can do a good job containing Bam. IMO Spo is the best coach in the game, and the job he's done this year has been incredible, the Heat are a team that plays hard every minute of every game, and they can shoot the hell out of the ball, for them to win guys like Robinson, Dragic, Crowder, and Herro will have to be hitting their three's. I think this series will be hard fought and low scoring, but I just think in the end Boston has too many answers and a guy like Hayward could be the X factor, the C's starters have been playing big minutes, so the eventual return of Hayward will give them much needed depth. It should be a competitive hard fought series and I think Boston wins, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if Miami won