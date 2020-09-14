Boston Celtics or Miami Heat....Who moves on?

Maybe some good observations can be made by the fans of both teams here....will be interesting to see what Kane has to say.....Heyward is back but don’t know how much he will be able to play....

I know Pat Riley and Danny Ainge are not the best of friends.....
 
Who is Danny Ainge friends with?

Boston is a tough one to defend, too many dangerous wing players for teams to key on. This eventually got to the Raptors who usually are pretty good at taking away your best player, but that doesn't apply here. About the only team that has enough length and depth to slow them down is probably the Clippers, lets see if the two teams get that far.

Feels like the best way to defend them is to give them some shots and hope they miss. Alternatively, try to force them off the 3s and take long 2s. Still might not be enough, the pandemic arena seems to be ideal for shooters with a consistent background they are all used to by now.
 
Such a great match up - wouldn't surprise me to see the winner fail to or barely exceed 100 points throughout the series.

Adebayo will be a key and as mentioned above with Boston's strength on the wings, can the likes of Robinson, Herro, and Dragic match the Celtics outside shooting?

Incredible coaching match up as well but give the edge to Spo here.

Heat in 7 - Herro series MVP
 
Are you hedging because of a season wager on Miami?
I don't have a Heat future, in fact I have a future on Boston at +1800. I just think in a long series talent wins out, and the C's have more talent, Kemba really struggled against Toronto but I expect a bounce back series from him, the Heat should have a tough time containing his drives to the rim, Butler guarding Tatum should be fascinating to watch, really interested to see how Tatum does going up against the type of D he'll see from Jimmy, I also think Theis can do a good job containing Bam. IMO Spo is the best coach in the game, and the job he's done this year has been incredible, the Heat are a team that plays hard every minute of every game, and they can shoot the hell out of the ball, for them to win guys like Robinson, Dragic, Crowder, and Herro will have to be hitting their three's. I think this series will be hard fought and low scoring, but I just think in the end Boston has too many answers and a guy like Hayward could be the X factor, the C's starters have been playing big minutes, so the eventual return of Hayward will give them much needed depth. It should be a competitive hard fought series and I think Boston wins, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if Miami won
 
I don't have a Heat future, in fact I have a future on Boston at +1800. I just think in a long series talent wins out, and the C's have more talent, Kemba really struggled against Toronto but I expect a bounce back series from him, the Heat should have a tough time containing his drives to the rim, Butler guarding Tatum should be fascinating to watch, really interested to see how Tatum does going up against the type of D he'll see from Jimmy, I also think Theis can do a good job containing Bam. IMO Spo is the best coach in the game, and the job he's done this year has been incredible, the Heat are a team that plays hard every minute of every game, and they can shoot the hell out of the ball, for them to win guys like Robinson, Dragic, Crowder, and Herro will have to be hitting their three's. I think this series will be hard fought and low scoring, but I just think in the end Boston has too many answers and a guy like Hayward could be the X factor, the C's starters have been playing big minutes, so the eventual return of Hayward will give them much needed depth. It should be a competitive hard fought series and I think Boston wins, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if Miami won
Good luck.....good analysis
 
I do know that the defensive intensity has picked up in the 2nd round of these playoffs.
Only one game has gone over the total in regulation time, game 2 of the laker- rocket series I believe.
22 of the 23 games in the 2nd round have gone under in regulation.
 
Miami benefits from some extra rest.

The Heat took out the Bucks in five while the Celts were pressed to the limit by the Raptors.

If you want the Heat, think about Games 1 or 2.

Jimmy Butler is 31.

Jaylen Brown is 23 and Jayson Tatum is 22.

Brown and Tatum are more athletic than Butler, but Butler has a nasty edge to him.

Butler will not back down, Brown or Tatum might.

Jimmy is Miami's stud and everyone plays off him.

Is Goran Dragic good enough to keep up with Kemba Walker?

I think so and that's the key to the series.

Neither one can guard the other so they both could post big numbers offensively.

I love the crafty lefty.

Like the Heat, Dragic has upped his game in the postseason bubble.

CHO made a good point about the coaching matchup.

The three best coaches in the NBA reside in the Eastern Conference: Brad Stevens, Erik Spoelstra and Nick Nurse, in no particular order.

Hate to bet against KANE who selected Boston -130 to win the series and grabbed 18/1 on the Celts to win the NBA Finals.

(I'll root for KANE's NHL selection where he selected the Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup.)

Put me down for Miami in six.

Jimmy Butler versus either LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard should make for entertaining viewing in the 2020 NBA Finals.
 
