On March 20, 2020, Root was fired from Creators Syndicate, KBET,, Newsmax TV and USA Radio Network after inappropriate language was used on the radio airwaves on KBET and KDWN and due to a legal complaint filed by Chief Health Care Bureau Lisa Landau and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Root was also disavowed by President Mike Pence and radio hosts Rush Limbaugh Laura Ingraham and others over his actions and remarks