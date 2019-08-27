Broadcasting ratings 1 thru 100

.............AND CAN HE DRINK!!! Or at least he could. That one July, 1991 night when the bar down the street was supposed to close at 1A but we got there about 12:45A and they opened the place up to about 10-12 of us including Fowler and Gary Miller. Way before video cameras were the norm we had the entire place to ourselves and the bartenders gave us all free drinks and chips and drank with us. I don't drink much alcohol but Miller, Fowler and other drank like fish. I was the first one to leave..........at 3A!
One Sunday Gary Miller was supposed to do Baseball Tonight. He never showed up because he was shit-faced hammered. Berman had to stick around and do the show and he was pissssssssssssed! I did Prompter for that show and normally the person doing Prompter talks a lot with the on-air talent since we are so vital to the show - we cannot mess up and if we do we make talent look bad and in turn we are the ones who look worse to the bosses. Berman didn't say more than 3 words to me that day. He wasn't upset at me just at having to do the show