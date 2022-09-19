Broncos Are A Mess...

I saw that, isn't it incredible these guys are machinesI did not realize the strength of Jalen Hurts.
Squats of 600 pounds.
Empty vending machines weigh 600 pounds, said Joe Buck.
I don't know how far off one person can be.1) Wilson can't run anymore.
2) timing way off with receivers
3) no running game
4) inept red zone play calling
5) confusion on the field, i.e, too many player
penalties, no punt returner on the field.
6) Hackett blaming everyone but himself.
I wish I had under 10.5
First two weeks vs cupcakes…
The Broncos host the 49ers this Sunday night.
Pick and 45.5.
well played out, no running game- lmfaooooooooo 2 of the best, a top backfield
1) He can still run he's choosing not to trying to become a better pocket passer. He'll run when he needs to.
2) If you thought his timing was off with Sutton you obviously haven't been watching. Juedy had a great game in Seattle. Right now they're missing three of their top four wide receivers could only imagine why his timing would be off with the 5th and 6th stringers.
3) This one's almost too dumb for a response. Have you looked at Gordon and Williams stats? They're averaging over 5 yards carry
4) Can't say much about this one just growing pains for a first-time head coach and painful it has been.
5) Imagine all those things going wrong and still winning the game. That's how talented this team is.
6) In starch contrast to his predecessor he took 100% of the blame. Listen to his press conference.
Emerging commodity? He's the backup running backIf Gordon was a emerging commodity, Chargers would have never let him walk.
Javonte's average draft position in FF was #18. You don't have any idea what you're talking about.I guarantee one out of two bettors couldn't name the starting rb for Denver.
Homers don't count....
wilson married down, ciarra is a high mateinece idiot, he was better when he was tweeting bible verse of the day every morning
listen, gordon is definitely one of the best time share 1B backs in the league. The Denver team is a joke currently BUT that will change. Someone in the front office will get a clue on clock management, game scheming and play calling. In the meantime, Javonte is one of the ten most talented starting backs in the league right now. When he finally gets 20 carries average a game, he will be in the top 3 YPC backs in the league.You're boy 'Dog' said two of the best....
Here's a team with one of the biggest HFA in football, projected to win over 10 games, already a home dog by WK3
And you're saying...well they beat a team projected to win 4-5 games.
They really are a hot mess right now. many were hoping for the Javonte Williams breakout season.Arguing with someone who doesn't even know who Javonte Williams is actually pretty pointless so I'll stop. It would be like arguing with someone about basketball who doesn't know who Ja Morant is.
Heim can't correlate fantasy draft position with name recognition? Really? Because you know folks always take a flyer on somebody they've never heard of in the second round of their draft.
If he's not able to wrap his head around the fact that being without their probowl safety, probowl corner, starting right tackle, starting right guard, starting middle linebacker and 3 of the their top 4 wide receivers (9 starters total) might be the reason the Broncos are a slight dog instead of a slight favorite he might want to just stop betting the NFL all together.
He's Avg 5.4 YDS a carry and on pace to go over 1000 YDS.They really are a hot mess right now. many were hoping for the Javonte Williams breakout season.
To be fair, many pros bet numbers only. I can’t do it, i like to find the reasons for the numbers, probably why I plat more props.
You got to wait for the injury report. Down 9 starters to a very capable 49rs team will be a tough task.yet i like the broncos this week
Yeah, I think he’ll be fine. The Wilson deal is a odd fit right now.He's Avg 5.4 YDS a carry and on pace to go over 1000 YDS.
Bosa is on another level right now alao.I'm on the Niners, different team with Jimmy G, Broncos will eventually figure things out I think but it'll take a minute, and the obvious coaching mis-match
49 er personell makes shannhan look way better than he is. shannahan is why 49er lost sb to chiefsI'm on the Niners, different team with Jimmy G, Broncos will eventually figure things out I think but it'll take a minute, and the obvious coaching mis-match
