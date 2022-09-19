Broncos Are A Mess...

Heim said: 1) Wilson can't run anymore.

2) timing way off with receivers

3) no running game

4) inept red zone play calling

5) confusion on the field, i.e, too many player

penalties, no punt returner on the field.

6) Hackett blaming everyone but himself.





I wish I had under 10.5 Click to expand...

I don't know how far off one person can be.1) He can still run he's choosing not to trying to become a better pocket passer. He'll run when he needs to.2) If you thought his timing was off with Sutton you obviously haven't been watching. Juedy had a great game in Seattle. Right now they're missing three of their top four wide receivers could only imagine why his timing would be off with the 5th and 6th stringers.3) This one's almost too dumb for a response. Have you looked at Gordon and Williams stats? They're averaging over 5 yards carry4) Can't say much about this one just growing pains for a first-time head coach and painful it has been.5) Imagine all those things going wrong and still winning the game. That's how talented this team is.6) In stark contrast to his predecessor he took 100% of the blame. Listen to his press conference.