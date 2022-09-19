Broncos Are A Mess...

1) Wilson can't run anymore.
2) timing way off with receivers
3) no running game
4) inept red zone play calling
5) confusion on the field, i.e, too many player
penalties, no punt returner on the field.
6) Hackett blaming everyone but himself.


I wish I had under 10.5
 
Hackett is overwhelmed...

A few times they had 3rd and long and has
Wilson throw 5 yard outs. Nuts.

Geez, he comes from a dad who coached Qbs
and offense.

The fans were actually counting down the play
clock because team had to use TOs to get the
play right.

Embarrassing.
 
wilson married down, ciarra is a high mateinece idiot, he was better when he was tweeting bible verse of the day every morning
 
I did not realize the strength of Jalen Hurts.

Squats of 600 pounds.

Empty vending machines weigh 600 pounds, said Joe Buck.
 
I don't know how far off one person can be.

1) He can still run he's choosing not to trying to become a better pocket passer. He'll run when he needs to.

2) If you thought his timing was off with Sutton you obviously haven't been watching. Juedy had a great game in Seattle. Right now they're missing three of their top four wide receivers could only imagine why his timing would be off with the 5th and 6th stringers.

3) This one's almost too dumb for a response. Have you looked at Gordon and Williams stats? They're averaging over 5 yards carry 😂🤣

4) Can't say much about this one just growing pains for a first-time head coach and painful it has been.

5) Imagine all those things going wrong and still winning the game. That's how talented this team is.

6) In stark contrast to his predecessor he took 100% of the blame. Listen to his press conference.
 
well played out, no running game- lmfaooooooooo 2 of the best, a top backfield
 
I guarantee one out of two bettors couldn't name the starting rb for Denver.

Homers don't count....
 
You're boy 'Dog' said two of the best....

Here's a team with one of the biggest HFA in football, projected to win over 10 games, already a home dog by WK3 😅

And you're saying...well they beat a team projected to win 4-5 games. 😂🤣
 
Yeah she's 3 years older than him. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million deal. What a waste of money for the Broncos.
 
listen, gordon is definitely one of the best time share 1B backs in the league. The Denver team is a joke currently BUT that will change. Someone in the front office will get a clue on clock management, game scheming and play calling. In the meantime, Javonte is one of the ten most talented starting backs in the league right now. When he finally gets 20 carries average a game, he will be in the top 3 YPC backs in the league.
your evaluating the talent of Gordon because his former team let him walk? You are exposing yourself as a clueless moron. There are many reasons teams part ways with players, like having an emerging star on a rookie contract whose much cheaper, referring to whose emerging in Denver obviously its Williams. of the 6 points you raised, the coaching follies is only one with true merit.
 
I do think they'll right the ship and start clicking. Their backfield is one of the best and if Williams receives the workload (and avoids being shelved), should be a top 5 RB statistically. He's that good!

Hackett on the other hand, there's the mess.

Not just with the Broncos, but there has been A LOT of brutal play calling by coaches after the first two weeks. How many times last night on 3rd or 4th and 1 for the Bills did they line up in shot gun? If they're going to put Allen at risk as they do, why not just allow his strength and athleticism on a 4th and 1 to convert it 100% of the time with a sneak? Because he would.
 
Arguing with someone who doesn't even know who Javonte Williams is actually pretty pointless so I'll stop. It would be like arguing with someone about basketball who doesn't know who Ja Morant is.

Heim can't correlate fantasy draft position with name recognition? Really? Because you know folks always take a flyer on somebody they've never heard of in the second round of their draft.

If he's not able to wrap his head around the fact that being without their probowl safety, probowl corner, starting right tackle, starting right guard, starting middle linebacker and 3 of the their top 4 wide receivers (9 starters total) might be the reason the Broncos are a slight dog instead of a slight favorite he might want to just stop betting the NFL all together.
 
They really are a hot mess right now. many were hoping for the Javonte Williams breakout season.

To be fair, many pros bet numbers only. I can’t do it, i like to find the reasons for the numbers, probably why I plat more props.
 
He's Avg 5.4 YDS a carry and on pace to go over 1000 YDS.
 
I'm on the Niners, different team with Jimmy G, Broncos will eventually figure things out I think but it'll take a minute, and the obvious coaching mis-match
 
49 er personell makes shannhan look way better than he is. shannahan is why 49er lost sb to chiefs
 
I can't in good conscience bet SF as a favorite, not in Denver, and I've seen the injury lists.

I can't trust Garoppola late in the game, he usually fucks it up with a fumble or int.

Denver has taken a lot of heat this week. 0-6 in the red zone. I think with a slight positive regression
they'll improve on that.
 
