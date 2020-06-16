TheGuesser
EOG Dedicated
Cam is gonna sign with someone(should be NE, but probably won't be at this point), and it looks lie Kaep is invited back in if he wants to play. 5 Dimes has a line up on him.
NFL Propositions - Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick is present on an NFL team roster on week 1 of 20-21 season, NFL kickoff must occur in 2020 for actionThu 9/10
29501 C.Kaepernick on NFL roster week 1 2020 +145 12:00PM
29502 C.Kaepernick not on roster week 1 2020 -185
After looking at all the rosters, https://www.ourlads.com/nfldepthcharts/depthchartpos/QB 2 teams stick out to me as the best landing spots for both. Both are good teams that have mobile starting QB's with absolute dogshit backing them up. Buff and Tenn. Buff especially stands out as Josh Allen plays the same game as a young Cam and Kaep. Strong arm but not great accuracy, who relies on his legs. With Garbage Matt Barkley as a backup, who plays a different style, Buff promising season is cooked if Josh is out. Cam fits best there. Tenn has even worse garbage behind Tannehill, and while he was fantastic last year, he could revert to the mediocre Tannehill and it would be great to have a Cam or Kaep behind him to step in if he's hurt or reverts.
