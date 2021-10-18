Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa

1634545462955.png


Candace led the Chicago Sky to its first-ever WNBA championship yesterday with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Candace is pictured above with Lailaa, her 12-year-old daughter.

Lailaa's father is former NBA player Shelden Williams.

Candace and Shelden divorced in 2016.

Lailaa looks more like her father than her mother.


1634545805546.png


Shelden stands 6-9 and Candace is listed at 6-4.

I'll guess Lailaa grows up to be 6-6.

Her legs look long in this picture.


1634545973894.png
 
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have two children named Jaden and Jaz.

Jaden turns 20 later this month while Jaz just turned 18.

Neither child plays much tennis.

However, Jaden Agassi is an MLB pitching prospect who is trying to recover from recent Tommy John surgery.
 
I'm fascinated by the father-son combinations in the NBA.

Dell and Steph Curry are probably the greatest father-son combo ever, but here's one combo that doesn't get enough love: Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis.

1634546843842.png
 
Too bad Arvydas was banged up by the time he arrived in the U.S. to play in the NBA.

He was 30 when he first played with the Blazers, but he was an old 30 after suffering various leg injuries.

Arvydas married the first-ever Miss Lithuania (pictured holding the dog).

Arvydas stands 7-3, Domantas is listed at 6-11 and the former Miss Lithuania looks to be 5-4 or thereabouts.


1634547918241.png
'
 
I predict over the next 20-30 years we will see a lot more professional athletes producing professional athletes.

So many Jrs., II's and III's are appearing in college football and college basketball media guides these days.
 
railbird

sons are usually 6 inches taller than the mother. daughters 6 inches shorter than father, daughters resemble their fathers, sons their mothers.
 
John Kelly said:
Jaden looks more like Steffi than Andre.
private schools like usc and stanford typically go after rich kids, so they can afford the other 0.5 scholarship. Rick Vanderhook baseball mgr at CS Fullerton told me he had a hard time recruiting Trinity leauge kids because they were snobs. i would sit next to Rick at many CSF basketball games, he would yell at the refs non stop.
 
