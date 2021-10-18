Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa

John Kelly
Candace led the Chicago Sky to its first-ever WNBA championship yesterday with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
Candace is pictured above with Lailaa, her 12-year-old daughter.
Lailaa's father is former NBA player Shelden Williams.
Candace and Shelden divorced in 2016.
Lailaa looks more like her father than her mother.
Shelden stands 6-9 and Candace is listed at 6-4.
I'll guess Lailaa grows up to be 6-6.
Her legs look long in this picture.