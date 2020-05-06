Casino to open next week, May 13, despite stay at home order

Hey, good news. The bad news is its in Washington, the Angel of the Winds casino out of Arlington, WA. This will be the 4th Indian casino open in the West.The Coeur d’Alene Tribe was the first to open its facility in Worley, Idaho, on April 27, and the Kalispel tribe opened its facilities on May 5 north of Cusick, Pend Oreille County, and Airway Heights, just outside Spokane.