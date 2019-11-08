Chargers Have A Tough Call (Re: Phillip Rivers)

He was admittedly horrible last night. An unrestricted FA next season. It's really a tough call.

IMO I don't think you can afford to let him go. He is the face of the franchise plus moving into a new venue.

There is already lukewarm support for the team. How many seat licenses are you going to sell
with Tyrod Taylor at Qb?
 
Sign him to a team friendly deal, got 2 more decent O-linemen and they will be competing for the Super Bowl.

Team is stacked.

4-6 could be 7-3 with a less bad luck
 
smartz said:
I thought it was primed for a FG win by LAC. Then Rivers went 0/8 on that final drive...
In defense of Rivers.....the play calling was atrocious. Those were tough passes to complete with guys hanging all over him all night. The middle
of the field was open yet new OC preferred 20-25 yard sideline patterns.
 
Heim said:
In defense of Rivers.....the play calling was atrocious. Those were tough passes to complete with guys hanging all over him all night. The middle
of the field was open yet new OC preferred 20-25 yard sideline patterns.
True but I'd expect a vet QB to checkdown if it wasn't wide open to the under routes with 3 timeouts in his pocket. That drive was bad all around
 
He was awful yesterday. Three INTs that counted, two more wiped out by penalties, and a possible 6th just flat out dropped by the Raider DB.
 
SlipperyPete said:
Sign him to a team friendly deal, got 2 more decent O-linemen and they will be competing for the Super Bowl.

Team is stacked.

4-6 could be 7-3 with a less bad luck
SlipperyPete said:
Sign him to a team friendly deal, got 2 more decent O-linemen and they will be competing for the Super Bowl.

Chargers seem to always have bad luck. It got worse when they left SD. Team needs new start, new city. St. Louis maybe.
