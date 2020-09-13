Collinsworth and Michaels

I enjoy Michaels/Collingsworth I can't believe SNF is 15 years old now. I like Romo, but do not like Nantz. I like Aikman, but do not like Buck.



The most annoying thing about yesterday was the fake crowd noise. On the Lions broadcast, on the wide shot of the stadium, they showed old video spliced in of fans in the seats waving towels. I was out and about yesterday and caught the radio broadcast, no fake noise, it was very quiet, just the announcers and sound from the field of play...that was excellent. The network/NFL must think we are stupid.