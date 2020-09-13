Collinsworth and Michaels

Multi talented Marty Glickman was a Superstar radio football announcer in New York who announced for the Giants and later the Jets
He was a tremendous football Announcer
-The best I’ve ever heard -
 
Chris Collinsworth has a majority interest in Pro Football Focus.

No wonder PFF is headquartered in Cincinnati.

Collinsworth lives in nearby Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

He turns 62 in January.

Just looking at him, I would have guessed he was younger.

Al Michaels plays younger than his age (75) too.

It's good to be worth millions.
 
I enjoy Michaels/Collingsworth I can't believe SNF is 15 years old now. I like Romo, but do not like Nantz. I like Aikman, but do not like Buck.

The most annoying thing about yesterday was the fake crowd noise. On the Lions broadcast, on the wide shot of the stadium, they showed old video spliced in of fans in the seats waving towels. I was out and about yesterday and caught the radio broadcast, no fake noise, it was very quiet, just the announcers and sound from the field of play...that was excellent. The network/NFL must think we are stupid.
 
My neighbor for many years....
 
And Michaels is an acknowledged non eater of vegetables.

Some great announcers back in the day....Summerall, Criqui, Musberger come to mind.
 
