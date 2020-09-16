Cubs and White Sox World Series

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox +4875







it's very rare that both these teams are good simultaneously, so the potential for an actual world series matchup between the cross town rivals is pretty unprecedented in most of our lifetimes.





what a shame if it were to occur and instead of it being a Red Line series, it would be in freakin Texas.



the atmosphere in Chicago for a Cubs/Sox World Series would be off the charts.





hopefully the Cubs can keep the window open for 1 more year and 2021 All Chicago World Series can still be a possibility