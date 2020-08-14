Current Events

UPDATE ON BREAKING NEWS FROM JERUSALEM.... What took place today is not a fulfillment of any specific Bible prophecy. As I mentioned on Hischannel ... there are three interest groups at the time of the Ezekiel 38,39 invasion (four if you include Israel)First, those attacking Israel; they are listed in Ezekiel 38.Second, those conspicuous by their absence (United States)Third, those who protest but do NOT get involved (the gulf states including UAE). The fact that they protest shows us that they are not part of the invading force but it also reveals that they have some type of relationship with Israel that causes them to protest (but not to get involved militarily).For a Muslim state to have any type of relationship with Israel is amazing, mind boggling... and as we said today, the reason for this is not because they love Israel; rather they are scared to death of Iran...so the enemy of my enemy is my friend...Starting about 6pm. Pacific, today's program will be on demand on Hischannel where I take about a half hour splainin the entire situation... again, if you want to watch it do NOT go to Breaking News but to Demand...What a day! You literally cannot make this stuff up...