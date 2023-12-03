Dana White, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
howid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730647866837004770
Click to expand...

Hey Dana White!
Hey FUCKER Carlson!
Hey #SpaceKaren Elon MUsk!

FFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKK YYYYYYYYYYYOOOOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUU!

We can all survive without you our your products,

YOU CANNOT SURVIVE WITHOUT US.

YOU NEED TO BE KISSING OUR ASS - NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND!

EAT SHIT AND DIE YOU FUCKING #GOPDomesticTerrorits #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy for supporting #TrumpIsATraitor
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
winkyduck said:
Hey Dana White!
Hey FUCKER Carlson!
Hey #SpaceKaren Elon MUsk!

FFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKK YYYYYYYYYYYOOOOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUU!

We can all survive without you our your products,

YOU CANNOT SURVIVE WITHOUT US.

YOU NEED TO BE KISSING OUR ASS - NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND!

EAT SHIT AND DIE YOU FUCKING #GOPDomesticTerrorits #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy for supporting #TrumpIsATraitor
Click to expand...
nobody needs disney, ufc are not libtards, maybe 5% tops.
 
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
heard it thousands of times, never really knew the lyrics until seeing this, buried in the mix and slightly obfuscated as was the norm back in '69 for overt protest songs see CCR - Run Through the Jungle et al ...


 
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
even if the deep state doesn't put a hit on, some whacko might, amazing it hasn't been threatened yet ...
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Trump's private security is protecting him but there is no protection or not enough protection when he goes up in the air. If it happened on 24, it can happen in '24. If they give the order, it will happen.
 
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
howid said:
heard it thousands of times, never really knew the lyrics until seeing this, buried in the mix and slightly obfuscated as was the norm back in '69 for overt protest songs see CCR - Run Through the Jungle et al ...


Click to expand...


hey Mick, gimme shelter you infidel!


gimme shelter.PNG


nypost.com

Iranian asylum seeker loses job, home — builds $380 shed in Mick Jagger’s neighborhood

Shahoo Amini built an 8-foot-by-4-foot shed under Battersea Bridge off the Thames after being evicted from his apartment in Victoria in March.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top