Traded to the Browns, Cleveland gives up 3 first rounders and additional assets, he gets a 5 year deal worth 230 Million, all of it guaranteed
 
Does Baker have any "no trade" in is contract? Or guaranteed money? That could get interesting in the cap calculations. Just sit tight and stick it to the Browns???
 
Twenty-four hours ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter was reporting the Saints and the Falcons as the only two teams left in the Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes.

What happened?
 
Watson changed his mind about playing for Cleveland, he had a no trade clause, so he got to choose where he wanted to go
 
