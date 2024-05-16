mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Well, we kick off the Detroit Lions 2024 season thread with yesterday's schedule release.
Lions were awarded with 5 prime time games:
Week 1 vs LAR, Sunday night football
Week 4 vs Seattle, MNF
Week 10 at Houston, MNF
Week 14 vs GB, Thursday night football
Week 17 at SF, MNF
Plus the annual Thanksgiving day game vs Chicago, and two late Fox games of the week, Week 6 at Dallas, and Week 15 vs Buffalo.
Currently, the Lions are +1200 to win the Super Bowl, +550 to win the NFC, +150 to win the NFC North.
Lions win total is +10.5 -115 to the over.
Lions are also currently -3 -115 over LAR week 1
