Well, we kick off the Detroit Lions 2024 season thread with yesterday's schedule release.

Lions were awarded with 5 prime time games:

Week 1 vs LAR, Sunday night football
Week 4 vs Seattle, MNF
Week 10 at Houston, MNF
Week 14 vs GB, Thursday night football
Week 17 at SF, MNF

Plus the annual Thanksgiving day game vs Chicago, and two late Fox games of the week, Week 6 at Dallas, and Week 15 vs Buffalo.

Currently, the Lions are +1200 to win the Super Bowl, +550 to win the NFC, +150 to win the NFC North.

Lions win total is +10.5 -115 to the over.

Lions are also currently -3 -115 over LAR week 1



I've got some complicated summer business but once that is finished, will start betting Lions vs Bills.
 
Not everything is likeable about the schedule for the 2024 Lions. Let's take a look:

bye week: way too early at week 5. Teams expected to be good never want their bye week before November. We all know the bumps and bruises add up, and a late season bye would is a solid benefit.

Following their bye, 4 road games in 5 weeks; at Dallas, at Minnesota, home vs Tenn, then at Green Bay and at Houston.

The close of the season; depending on one's view of Chicago (and I'm bullish as a holder of an over 8 1/2 wins), this is a tough close: Chicago on Tgiving, Green Bay a week later, then Buffalo, then at Chicago then at San Francisco,. Week 18 is home vs Minnesota.

The first 2 weeks are interesting as BOTH games are playoff revenge games for their opponents: LAR and Tampa. The Lions won both those playoff games but neither were easy; they beat the Rams 24-23 despite being outgained 425-334. They beat Tampa 31-23 despite being slightly outgained 408-391 but benefitted from plus 2 in the turnover battle.
 
The entire division looks pretty interesting this year. Minn probably finishes last, but could have 7-8 wins.
Definitely agree. I think the NFC North is the best division in the NFC. Would not be surprised to see 3 playoff teams.

I'm still trying to comprehend what the league did to the Niners.
 
If the Lions stay houthis healthy, they are NFC chalk. Also special needs Goof to not regress.
The only problem with that is teams who jump up a lot in wins from year A to year B, find the going much more difficult in year C. Many reasons for this; the Lions were a joke franchise for so long, nobody took them seriously. Win the division and get to the NFC Champ game and that all changes. Not to mention going to a first place schedule from a 3rd ir 4th place schedule, it changes everything. Detroit isn't sneaking up on anyone this year; the expectations are too high.
 
This won't be a popular opinion in this thread, but I played the Packers to cut down the nets +1800, c'mon Dell hit me with the angry face
Krackman said on his podcast he had hammered the under on the Packers season win total. Not saying I agree or not. They did look vastly improved, and they are one of the youngest teams in the league so they will likely be formidable. But the league now has a year of tape on Love. We will see how he adjusts. The young WRs really came on at the end of last season. Love got all the credit, but they were getting open.
 
I'm bogged down with complicated business. Was going to start betting Lions futures but Jokic choked away 20 point 3rd qtr lead. Would have won $2000 plus. Division, conference, Super Show individual and exactas.
 
