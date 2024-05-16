Detroit Lions 2024 Season Thread

Not everything is likeable about the schedule for the 2024 Lions. Let's take a look:



bye week: way too early at week 5. Teams expected to be good never want their bye week before November. We all know the bumps and bruises add up, and a late season bye would is a solid benefit.



Following their bye, 4 road games in 5 weeks; at Dallas, at Minnesota, home vs Tenn, then at Green Bay and at Houston.



The close of the season; depending on one's view of Chicago (and I'm bullish as a holder of an over 8 1/2 wins), this is a tough close: Chicago on Tgiving, Green Bay a week later, then Buffalo, then at Chicago then at San Francisco,. Week 18 is home vs Minnesota.



The first 2 weeks are interesting as BOTH games are playoff revenge games for their opponents: LAR and Tampa. The Lions won both those playoff games but neither were easy; they beat the Rams 24-23 despite being outgained 425-334. They beat Tampa 31-23 despite being slightly outgained 408-391 but benefitted from plus 2 in the turnover battle.