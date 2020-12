Heim said: Cokin is great sports betting radio. One of the best. A Wikipedia of sports knowledge with some great old school stories when he booked back East. I really can't think of anyone better. Fezzik would be honorable mention. I wonder if Fezzik is contractually barred (Fox) from appearing on VSIN? I've never heard him. Click to expand...

Cokin for baseball yes. College football maybe.Fezzik I have to completely disagree with you. He has some elementary thoughts after listening to him on the daily radio show and the podcasts. His insight is near zero to what you wouldn't find from a drunk at a dive bar. He gives a reason, RJ Bell will question him and literally in 2 seconds Fezzik will pull back from his position.It was comical for a while but it's really annoying now as Fezzik appears to put zero time in his breakdown and analysis even after being busted up by Randall repeatedly over the years. You would think it would make him have solid reasoning for a lean or a like yet this hasn't happened.Fezzik take the beating from RJ because his salary clearly is what he is working for as being a family man doesn't allow for him to have the time to run around town betting bad prop bets anymore.