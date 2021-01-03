did you say playoffs?

Amazing that the Bears are in the playoffs. They are so bad. If Saints want, they can win that game by 20+.



Like us to see one vintage Big Ben/Steelers performance this week before they get their ass handed to them the following one. Buffalo is playing like they can destroy anyone...Indy's bend don't break defense could be shattered in this one. I like the Rams defense to possibly keep them close but if Goff/Kupp can't go then Seattle cakewalk. Tennessee the playoff team no one wants but as Lap said, their defense is so incredibly bad I just don't know what to expect there.