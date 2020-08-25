Dink announces via Twitter his temporary retirement from sports betting.

Dell Dude said: dink has always had an attitude with me. Go home to Mommy, dink! Click to expand...

You can say whatever you want but none of you guys could do what Dink has done for many, many moons. They made a fucking movie about the guy. JFC, I know for an unmitigated fact that a Sports Forum is the last place in the world you go for any credit but this hypocrisy is beyond the pale.Dink has led a life that many people on here wish they could have and that deserves our respect. Trust me. I've bitten my tongue for Dink several times due to his lame ass friends and I bite my tongue for nobody..... that's how much I respect him.