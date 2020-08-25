Dink announces via Twitter his temporary retirement from sports betting.

Neveragain
EOG Veteran
Does anyone else feel this way?
For sure regression analysis isn’t the same. Leagues aren’t the same. Uncertainty all around.
Add in the changes with Sports Books, reduced limits and fewer decent outs and shady operators?
Emotional roller coaster coping with the major issues these days of personal finance, Covid, politics, and BLM.
Can’t blame him.
