Dink announces via Twitter his temporary retirement from sports betting.

EOG Master
the stress is coming from dink crying about trump and covid 19.

he is constantly yelling that the sky is falling.

you get what you focus on.

He'll be back in a few months.

gamblers don't retire.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Sportsrmylife said:
You;re on a Sports Investing Forum, show some fucking respect for a real MoFo. None of you fucking guys recognize Game and that's half your problem.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Neveragain said:
Does anyone else feel this way?
For sure regression analysis isn’t the same. Leagues aren’t the same. Uncertainty all around.
Add in the changes with Sports Books, reduced limits and fewer decent outs and shady operators?
Emotional roller coaster coping with the major issues these days of personal finance, Covid, politics, and BLM.
Can’t blame him.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1298137820939186183
I feel the same way. I’m going to play more in-game instead. These games are the ultimate dart throw.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Dell Dude said:
dink has always had an attitude with me. Go home to Mommy, dink!
You can say whatever you want but none of you guys could do what Dink has done for many, many moons. They made a fucking movie about the guy. JFC, I know for an unmitigated fact that a Sports Forum is the last place in the world you go for any credit but this hypocrisy is beyond the pale.

Dink has led a life that many people on here wish they could have and that deserves our respect. Trust me. I've bitten my tongue for Dink several times due to his lame ass friends and I bite my tongue for nobody..... that's how much I respect him.
 
