Dink offers "inside information" on LSU/Clemson game

Dink offered this information on twitter from his "office". He has the best connections.


alan

@dinkinc
·
3h

this is one of the biggest sharps vs squares football games since the Broncos- seahawks super bowl... i was neutral until the girl who works for me told me she wants to bet LSU. Her friends told her it's a lock. she never made a bet before.. Clemson +6 for me


I see this as a situation where you know the outcome. Take the rest of the night off. Read a book. Have dinner at a nice place.
 
