EOG’s 5th Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI season long thread

EOG’s 5th Annual Pro Football Contest
Welcome back! The rules are pretty much the same as last year.
We are now open to the entire EOG community for signups.
Please private message me to confirm your sign up and to arrange your entry fee.
Once again, BetDSI is kind enough to do 10% contribution to the total prize pool, so please be sure to thank BetDSI.
Sign Up Requirements:
This year we will continue using the officefootballpool.com (OFP) website to for you to enter your selections. This will make the administration of the pool easier for me.
The following are the steps to register:
Go to www.officefootballpool.com and click “join a pool” in the upper right corner
Enter in the Pool ID# which is 201180
Enter in the Pool Entry Code which is winning
Click continue, log in if you have an account, or register if you do not have an account
Please use your EOG username so we can know who you are.
Follow through to the end of the registration process to finalize your set up.
If you have any questions about this process, please let me know.
Also, OFP has a mobile app for your phone (for both iPhone and Android), be sure to download for easy access for everything.
Official Rules:
This contest will emulate the SuperContest, and all SuperContest rules will apply unless otherwise noted. The contest will be administrated by John Kelly (JK) and yours truly, Keith (mrbowling300)
This contest is open to a maximum field of 40 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one entry is allowed per person. After 40 confirmed entries, the contest will be closed.
The entry fee will be $250. Funds can be submitted to the paypal / venmo of mrbowling300 (see below).
To be officially entered, your entry fee will need to have been received and confirmed.
BetDSI is kind enough to contribute an additional 10% to the prize fund up to a maximum of $1,000, which makes for an attractive overlay. We thank BetDSI very much for their contribution to this contest.
Please be sure to visit BetDSI at https://www.betdsi.eu/
Deadline to enter is 3pm PT / 6pm ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024 unless we reach 40 entries sooner.
The contest will begin Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and conclude Sunday, January 5, 2025 (provided no games are in delay, explained below).
We will use officefootballpool.com to manage the contest. There will be always full disclosure. Any disputes will be heard by John Kelly.
If you wish to enter the contest, simply send a PayPal to keith@rknpc.com or venmo to @Keith-Kingston
If you are concerned about my personal integrity, John Kelly has known me for 20+ years and can certainly verify me, as well as others on EOG. I anticipate a very smooth and successful contest season. The funds will be held in my savings account. John Kelly and I are not eligible to participate in the contest. Plus having gone through running the contest last for the last four seasons now, any of the contestants can attest to how it was run.
The contest is based on selecting winning teams against the spread. The spread used will be the official Super Contest lines, which are static. Contestants must select 5 professional football teams per week. Contestants may not select both sides of the same game on a single entry. The lines are typically announced by about 5pm PT/ 8pm ET on each Wednesday during the NFL football season, and they will be circulated to all contestants as soon as they are available. The OFP website will be updated for the weekly contest lines.
Contest winners will be determined by total number of points accumulated during the professional football regular season. Each winning selection against the contest line will count as one (1) point. Ties (pushes) against the contest line count as one half (1/2) point.
Contestants must submit their weekly selections anytime between each Wednesday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET after the Super Contest announces their contest lines and Saturday 11:59 pm PT / Sunday 2:59am ET, which is the deadline for the week. In the event a contestant wishes to use any games that start prior to the Saturday 11pm PT / Sunday 2am ET weekly entry deadline, then their entire 5 game weekly selections must be submitted prior to the start of the first game. i.e., you wish to use a Thursday game, you must submit all 5 of your games for the remainder of the NFL week prior to kickoff of the Thursday game. Once your five games have been submitted, then they are locked in. You cannot change your selections once submitted.
Contestants who fail to submit their weekly selections by the Saturday 11:59pm PT / Sunday 2:59am ET deadline to submit your selections will be awarded zero (0) points for the week. THIS IS STRICTLY ENFORCED.
Once your selections are submitted on officefootballpool.com, there are no changes. This will be strictly enforced as well. OFP will send you a time stamped email with your selection, as well as a copy to myself. On Sunday morning after 5am PT/8am ET, you can go back to OFC, and you will see the grid of everyone’s selections. I will post this to the weekly contest thread like we have done in prior years (for the benefit of everyone), as well as the subsequent results for the week and year to date standings
Top 3 finishers in the contest after the end of the NFL season will receive a percentage payout of all entries collected. First place will receive 60% of the total prize fund, second place will receive 30%, and third place will receive 10%. If there is a tie for first and second, then the split is (60+30) / 2 or 45% each, and so forth.
The professional football regular season must consist of 10 full weeks for the contest to be considered valid. If the regular season is less than 10 full weeks, then the contest will be considered no action, and all entry fees will be refunded.
As a default, the contest will use the Westgate Super book house rules, unless otherwise stipulated in these contest rules.
For contest purposes, all games are action despite a location change. In the event a game cancellation or postponement, the game must be played by Tuesday at 11:59PM PT of the current week to be applied toward contest standings or contestant will be awarded zero points for that game.
In the event of an NFL team forfeiting a game, the winning team will be awarded 1.0 points and the forfeiting team will be awarded 0 points. This rule does not apply to games that are canceled and/or postponed.
If you have any questions, please private message JK or myself.
Best of luck, and once again, thank you to BetDSI for presenting the contest and their generous contribution, and thank you to EOG for hosting the contest.
Have a great season!!!!
