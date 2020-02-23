EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, February 23

CAN'T HIT SHIT LATELY!!!!!!!!!



Pinny - BOTH PL games at 6A



Norwich +1 +101..............................................Game on CNBC

***Watford +1 -122*** (Previous BB)........Game on NBCSN



Norwich sucks. Especially on the road but think they give Wolves a game here and wouldn't shock me if they won outright getting over +600 in the process





Winkyduck 621-845-41 -1.21 UNITS (Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Sheffield United to win the FA Cup +5500; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; Dodgers to win the NL +200; Astros players to be HBP in 2020 OVER 80.5 +120)