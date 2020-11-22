EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, November 22

My Saturday BB goes today



Sunday Nov 22 at 11:15A on NBCSN



Liverpool/Leicester Ov3 -107



Liverpool has a million injuries - most on the back line. They will be able to attack Leicester, though. That is good and bad. Good - because they can score. Bad - because Leicester can now hit them on the counterattack and send Vardy down the filed to get a poacher's goal. Think we get at least 2 in 1h. I see this being a 2-2/3-2 kind of game



***The game right before this is Leeds/Arsenal. I see a 2.75 -114ish on this one. Bump it up to Ov3 +116. Get 30 cents more in a game that also should see goals and plenty of them. I can see the score being somewhat similar to the above game***