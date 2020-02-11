EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, February 11

Pinny



Sat Feb 15



Liverpool 1h TT Ov1 +110



This has a 0% chance of losing. And in case you have not been paying attention to what I doing for Feb. 15 - SHAME ON YOU!





Winkyduck 620-834-40 +9.13 UNITS (Sat. Feb. 15: Norwich City/Liverpool 2 Units on Ov3 -106 AND O3.5 +148 AND 1h O1.5 +134 And Liverpool 1h TT Ov1 +110; Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Sheffield United to win the FA Cup +5500; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; Dodgers to win the NL +200)