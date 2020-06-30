EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, June 30

BetOnline



Saturday July 4



Crystal Palace +1 -118



This weekend's card is one of the best looking ones I have seen in a long time. This line makes no sense at all. Palace played on Monday. Leicester plays Everton on Wednesday. This game will take its toll on the Foxes since Everton will make this a very rough and physical game. Then, less than 72 hours later, Leicester will play again. This time against a very well organized defensive side that will frustrate the hell out of them. In order to lose this play Leicester has to win by 2+ goals. On a game with a total of 2.25 wit Over a very slight fave so we might see only 2 goals here. If that. Think we are looking at a 0-0/1-0/1-1 kind of game. I will gladly take +1 goals with the better rested side. This game might also not be played at Leicester since the area is being heavily hit by the virus and odds are this one will be moved to another venue. This line makes no sense - like a few others this weekend.





