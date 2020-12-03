EOG's favorite team (Chicago State is OUT, UC-San Diego is IN)

The mighty Chicago State Cougars with the miraculous cover! JK, you sure you don't have any college eligibility left, they surely have some spots on the bench open. Bench players play the most important role on this team, they help engineer their once a month backdoor covers.
This paragraph from Action makes it clear they need Bob as a strategic advisor and JK to come off the bench:
Chicago State is among the nation’s worst in every single metric. Last year, out of 353 Division I teams, it ranked 349th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 351st in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. This year, out of 357 Division I teams, the Cougars rank 350th in offense and 356th in defense. Just abysmal.
