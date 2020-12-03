EOG's favorite team (Chicago State is OUT, UC-San Diego is IN)

The mighty Chicago State Cougars with the miraculous cover! JK, you sure you don't have any college eligibility left, they surely have some spots on the bench open. Bench players play the most important role on this team, they help engineer their once a month backdoor covers.

This paragraph from Action makes it clear they need Bob as a strategic advisor and JK to come off the bench:
Chicago State is among the nation’s worst in every single metric. Last year, out of 353 Division I teams, it ranked 349th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 351st in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. This year, out of 357 Division I teams, the Cougars rank 350th in offense and 356th in defense. Just abysmal.
 
There's a lot of fleas on those dogs.

That's a line I stole from a UNLV assistant coach when he described a Mountain West also-ran.

Not very flattering.

In all honesty, I try my best to avoid denigrating any college athletes.

I once called some of the little-used players for Arizona's basketball team "the bums on the bench."

Someone called me out and said, "Kelly, they're not bums, they're Division I basketball players."

I agreed with the criticism and changed my tune.
 
With all the great high school talent in the Chicagoland area, you would think Chicago State could recruit a few quality players.

I attended a CSU home game last season and counted about 100 fans in the stands.
 
I have a friend who is there about once a week. I have been telling him for a couple of years to walk into the gym and do some secret scouting......nothing reported back so far.
 
cheapseats

With all the great high school talent in the Chicagoland area, you would think Chicago State could get a few quality players.

I attended a CSU home game last season and counted about 100 fans in the stands.
That's because the city continues to be active in shooting, just not with a round leather orb.
 
East Chicago would land you in Lake Michigan.

Though there is a city named East Chicago located in Indiana.
 
How do you get to being 35 point dogs to a school in the same city that's in a mid-major conference? Amazing they don't tell this program sorry, you guys can't play at this level.
 
Loyola's walk-ons sparked a 9-0 run that proved to be too much for Chicago State backers.

Final two possessions of the game: Loyola on a 30-second dribble out and Chicago State dribbled out the final three seconds of the game.

A new trend in college basketball: The trailing team dribbles out the game without a shot.

I always thought the trailing team would never surrender on offense, thus re-popularizing the archaic term "the old college try."
 
Loyola's walk-ons sparked a 9-0 run that proved to be too much for Chicago State backers.

Final two possessions of the game: Loyola on a 35-second dribble out and Chicago State dribbled out the final three seconds of the game.

A new trend in college basketball: The trailing team dribbles out the game without a shot.

I always thought the trailing team would never surrender on offense, thus re-popularizing the archaic term "the old college try."
Perhaps a player or 2 bet the other side? 357x15= 5300kids. How many of them are wagering? Ill say 50-200 and with more popup brickhouses closer to 200
 
With legalized national sports betting spreading like wildfire, the chances of an athlete getting mixed up in a pointspread scandal are at an all-time high.
 
Next up for Chicago State: Tuesday at Illinois State.

There's a real chance Chicago State could finish the season 0-26.

The Cougars may be a double-digit underdog in every game this season.

Best chance for a win: Back-to-back home games on February 26 and 27 against Dixie State.
 
Next up for Chicago State: Tuesday at Illinois State.

There's a real chance Chicago State could finish the season 0-26.

The Cougars may be a double-digit underdog in every game this season.

Best chance for a win: Back-to-back home games on February 26 and 27 against Dixie State.
If I were Chicago St, I would meet them halfway in case their bus breaks down. A lot of the CSU games weren't lined last year.
 
Dixie St 2/26 and 2/27 @ Chicago St

Dixie St on the verge of being 3-0
I see that.

Dixie State basketball is transitioning to Division I.

The Trailblazers go from a D-II powerhouse to a likely D-1 also-ran.

Dixie State football remains in the FCS and they will compete as an independent.
 
Pomeroy's model makes Dixie State an 9-point favorite over Chicago State right now.

Let's see if the number changes after the Dixie State-Denver game.
 
How bad is Kansas State? They lost to Fort Hays State a week or so ago. Fort Hays State??
Thirty free throw attempts for K-State against only nine for Fort Hays State.

The difference was the 3-point arc: K-State 4-for-21 while Fort Hays State hit 10-for-24.

Score one for Division II basketball.

Bruce Weber is in big trouble this season because the Big 12 is stacked.
 
IL State 3 games ago put 177 on greenville.......look how many points greenville has given up this year
Unreal.

The headline on the Greenville Panthers website screamed, "Men's Basketball Surpasses 100 Points In Loss At Illinois State."

Nothing in the headline about surrendering 177.
 
Chicago State dressed only eight players against Loyola Chicago.

And only one coach (Rodell Davis) on the sidelines.

One assistant coach resigned and the other assistant missed the game due to family issues.

Head coach Lance Irvin opted out of the season this summer due to COVID-19.
 
