EOG's favorite team (Chicago State is OUT, UC-San Diego is IN)

There's a lot of fleas on those dogs.



That's a line I stole from a UNLV assistant coach when he described a Mountain West also-ran.



Not very flattering.



In all honesty, I try my best to avoid denigrating any college athletes.



I once called some of the little-used players for Arizona's basketball team "the bums on the bench."



Someone called me out and said, "Kelly, they're not bums, they're Division I basketball players."



I agreed with the criticism and changed my tune.