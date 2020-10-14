Exactly 60 years ago....

Etched in my mind for 60 years...Yogi Berra.

I was 6, and watched the game.

I lived in NY at the time, & the Yankees were the first sports team I rooted for.

NY outscored the Pirates by a humongous amount. Lost 4 games by 1, crushed the Pirates in 3 games, something like 9-0, 12-1 & 14-2.

With no historic perspective, a 6 y/o rooting for a team because they had a Mickey & a Yogi (and great Ballantine Beer jingles), I thought that was the unfairest sporting result ever.

Now of course, having gone through 60 years of bad beat experiences ... I STILL think NY losing that series was the unfairest sporting result ever!😡