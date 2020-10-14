Exactly 60 years ago....

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#1
#1
Bill Maz hits a game winning home run in the ninth inning of the 1960 World Series...I was nine years old and rooting for the Pirates....Trivia question, who was the Yankee left fielder looking up at that home run?
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
#2
#2
Etched in my mind for 60 years...Yogi Berra.
I was 6, and watched the game.
I lived in NY at the time, & the Yankees were the first sports team I rooted for.
NY outscored the Pirates by a humongous amount. Lost 4 games by 1, crushed the Pirates in 3 games, something like 9-0, 12-1 & 14-2.
With no historic perspective, a 6 y/o rooting for a team because they had a Mickey & a Yogi (and great Ballantine Beer jingles), I thought that was the unfairest sporting result ever.
Now of course, having gone through 60 years of bad beat experiences ... I STILL think NY losing that series was the unfairest sporting result ever!😡
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#3
#3
Crazy Pete said:
Etched in my mind for 60 years...Yogi Berra.
I was 6, and watched the game.
I lived in NY at the time, & the Yankees were the first sports team I rooted for.
NY outscored the Pirates by a humongous amount. Lost 4 games by 1, crushed the Pirates in 3 games, something like 9-0, 12-1 & 14-2.
With no historic perspective, a 6 y/o rooting for a team because they had a Mickey & a Yogi (and great Ballantine Beer jingles), I thought that was the unfairest sporting result ever.
Now of course, having gone through 60 years of bad beat experiences ... I STILL think NY losing that series was the unfairest sporting result ever!😡
Click to expand...
I remember like it was yesterday....nothing like skipping school and watching day time baseball..and talking about an unfair sporting result, the 1964 Phillies not getting to the World Series...6.5 game lead with 10 to play....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top