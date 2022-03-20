"Fade Black Coaches" thread or something to that effect. Where is it?

cannot be doing very well this tourney, fading this cohort.

Just sayin. you wana take your shots at them? then take your medicine, too.

i searched but could not find the thread. i wanted to bump it and see how the ATS and ML record is betting 'against them'.

i hope the faders are losing bigly. sorry. that's who i am.
 
hubert davis at UNC
shaheen holloway at saint peter's
kelvin sampson at houston (missing his 2 best guards but will give the Illini hell)
juwan howard at michigan (what a huge win over Tenn esp after a tumultuous month)
ed cooley at providence

a very good run and not over yet.........
 
