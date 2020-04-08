Fauci and Bill Gates are not to trusted

https://twitter.com/Diamethious
Flu and HIV are RNA viruses. Hydroxychloroquine inhibits RNA replication. Birx and Fauci are leading "experts" in HIV. Birx and Fauci both have ties to Bill Gates. Bill Gates is taunting a vaccine for COVID-19.
@POTUS
is pushing Hydroxychloroquine. Who are you going to believe?
10:22 AM · Apr 8, 2020·Twitter Web App
