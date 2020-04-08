Fauci and Bill Gates are not to trusted

Flu and HIV are RNA viruses. Hydroxychloroquine inhibits RNA replication. Birx and Fauci are leading "experts" in HIV. Birx and Fauci both have ties to Bill Gates. Bill Gates is taunting a vaccine for COVID-19.
is pushing Hydroxychloroquine. Who are you going to believe?
"I have a good Feel for this medicine and treatment stuff, everyone tells me that I should have been a Dr." - Donald Dump Trump
 
I hate to respond to Railbird's posts, but have a strong opinion about one of Dr Fauci's statements. When asked about returning to "normal".. He was clear that the normal would not happen until a "vaccine" was out there. And yes he went into detail about curves etc. Medically he is 100% correct and while I think he dodges Trump... The president respects him and knows the general public does as well. We all want it to disappear . This vaccine will come around sooner or later and we can forget the 6 foot social distancing.
 
John Kelly said:
I'll stick to my prediction in mid-March: Trump and Fauci will become mortal enemies.

After the pandemic fears subside, the 79-year-old Fauci will retire and Trump will mock Fauci on the campaign trail.
yeah most likely

but in the heat of the moment Trump is backing down to Tiny Tony and Tony is imposing his Will over the Will of the man we voted for

Trump kneeled down and let Tiny Tony ram it down his throat and thus our collective throats
 
John Kelly said:
I'll stick to my prediction in mid-March: Trump and Fauci will become mortal enemies.

After the pandemic fears subside, the 79-year-old Fauci will retire and Trump will mock Fauci on the campaign trail.
Agreed-trump is going to need a fall guy for his ineptitude. Fauci is already being set up for the blame.
 
Medical community wants a New Drug to mark up 2000% and add research and developmental costs into.

Fauci is the gatekeeper for the flow of money into the medical community. Old drugs don't pay the bills for studies.
 
Chi_Archie said:
yeah most likely

but in the heat of the moment Trump is backing down to Tiny Tony and Tony is imposing his Will over the Will of the man we voted for

Trump kneeled down and let Tiny Tony ram it down his throat and thus our collective throats
Tiny Tony.

Trump may adopt the nickname.
 
Whoson1st said:
I hate to respond to Railbird's posts, but have a strong opinion about one of Dr Fauci's statements. When asked about returning to "normal".. He was clear that the normal would not happen until a "vaccine" was out there. And yes he went into detail about curves etc. Medically he is 100% correct and while I think he dodges Trump... The president respects him and knows the general public does as well. We all want it to disappear . This vaccine will come around sooner or later and we can forget the 6 foot social distancing.
dont bend the knee post rapture to antichrist mark of beast, than you will be sent to hell
 
Matthew 24:24 24For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

the very elect meaning all the secular jews
 
Bill gates just did a commercial with his company microsoft promoting a known satanist and a women who is known for spiritual cookings which is a satanist ritual.

The commercial promotes a virtual reality software which you can believe has mind control behind it.

If gates comes up with a vaccine dont get it.

The soft spoken gates is leading the way for the cabal and the illuminati.

Do a google search for the women in the commercial.

Marina abramovic.

The art she creates promotes cannibalism and pedophilia.

She is a real sick fk
 
Sportsrmylife said:
Bill gates just did a commercial with his company microsoft promoting a known satanist and a women who is known for spiritual cookings which is a satanist ritual.

The commercial promotes a virtual reality software which you can believe has mind control behind it.

If gates comes up with a vaccine dont get it.

The soft spoken gates is leading the way for the cabal and the illuminati.

Do a google search for the women in the commercial.

Marina abramovic.

The art she creates promotes cannibalism and pedophilia.

She is a real sick fk
gates was at epstein island many times
 
Revelation 13:16-18 16It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666.

Revelation 20:4 4I saw thrones on which were seated those who had been given authority to judge. And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of their testimony about Jesus and because of the word of God. They had not worshiped the beast or its image and had not received its mark on their foreheads or their hands. They came to life and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
 
Bigrunner said:
Mr. Conspiracy, Railbird. Did you hear the horrible news about your lock of the century? Conservative judge unseated in Wisconsin election.

You posted Trump getting reelected as your lock of the century.
Btw this conservative Wi Supreme Court justice that was unseated was endorsed by Pinocchio. Railbird, trouble on the horizon for your early lock of the century?
 
railbird said:
gates was at epstein island many times
This is ridiculous. When is Fauci gonna be fired and when will the coutry be opened?

You predicted 1,200 deaths. 😂 But you know whats even funnier, when Dumb Dude made his prediction of 777 deaths you liked it?

Speaking of predictions your lock of the century is coming up. Trump to get reelected. 😂 Thank god you're clueless!
 
