Feb 22, 1980.....Forty years ago today!

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Not the greatest upset in sports but at the time it felt like it was....

Railbird’s Russian comrades got their ass handed to them....
The single greatest upset of a single event has to be Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson at around 42-1 odds

The single greatest upset EVER is Leicester City winning the 2015-16 Premier League at 5000-1 odds...............or over 100 times more than Douglas
 
On my YouTube feed the full game video showed up about a week ago. I watched a bit of it just to see how those guys played back then. The blue tinted ice is quite hard on the eyes. Also, how in the fuck did we watch hockey without HD???
 
I liked how many of the Soviet players watched the American players celebrate after the game with amusement judging by the looks on their faces. The Russians were such unemotional robots they seemed to be somewhat enjoying seeing that such happiness could be involved in the game.

Also like how coach Brooks immediately left for the locker room to let the boys enjoy themselves and not take up any of the spotlight. Also think he did that to send the message their work wasn’t finished because if they didn’t beat Finland two days later they wouldn’t even receive a medal.
 
I don't remember the name of it, but ESPN did a 30/30 on the game but from the Russian's perspective, it was really good, very well done. For anyone who hasn't seen it or heard of it, it's well worth your time
 
The single greatest upset of a single event has to be Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson at around 42-1 odds

The single greatest upset EVER is Leicester City winning the 2015-16 Premier League at 5000-1 odds...............or over 100 times more than Douglas
I still remember what a surreal feeling it was when Tyson didn’t get up. I can still see the looks on the faces from the party I was at. It felt like the world was out of synch
 
