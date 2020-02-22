Feb 22, 1980.....Forty years ago today!

On my YouTube feed the full game video showed up about a week ago. I watched a bit of it just to see how those guys played back then. The blue tinted ice is quite hard on the eyes. Also, how in the fuck did we watch hockey without HD???
I liked how many of the Soviet players watched the American players celebrate after the game with amusement judging by the looks on their faces. The Russians were such unemotional robots they seemed to be somewhat enjoying seeing that such happiness could be involved in the game.
Also like how coach Brooks immediately left for the locker room to let the boys enjoy themselves and not take up any of the spotlight. Also think he did that to send the message their work wasn’t finished because if they didn’t beat Finland two days later they wouldn’t even receive a medal.
I don't remember the name of it, but ESPN did a 30/30 on the game but from the Russian's perspective, it was really good, very well done. For anyone who hasn't seen it or heard of it, it's well worth your time
