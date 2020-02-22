Feb 22, 1980.....Forty years ago today!

I liked how many of the Soviet players watched the American players celebrate after the game with amusement judging by the looks on their faces. The Russians were such unemotional robots they seemed to be somewhat enjoying seeing that such happiness could be involved in the game.



Also like how coach Brooks immediately left for the locker room to let the boys enjoy themselves and not take up any of the spotlight. Also think he did that to send the message their work wasn’t finished because if they didn’t beat Finland two days later they wouldn’t even receive a medal.