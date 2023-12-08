Fezzik GOY Part III

Hilarious read....no money back guarantee but a credit to use on another fabulous pick.

Again other touts hype, but not Stevo.
 
Fezz was not going to have a game of the year this year, HOWEVER, THIS gm is completely mispriced!!

I have to admit, touts have become more creative since the Feist days. Before it was cut and dry GOY.

Now they have a hook like a Billboard top 10 song and you're usually singing along to bankruptcy.
 
Wait. Your still here Heim?

I guess it was really you that gave me the basketball winner a few days ago.

Yeah that means I would go with a fake Heim after reading that other thread.

Thanks.😊
 
12/7/23 Thursday (8/1/23 7:37am) PROP FUT Pit ML vs NE -125 [18-21] NFL 2 L -2.5
12/7/23 Thursday (12/2/23 10:45am) Patriots/Steelers UNDER 35 [21-18] NFL 3 L -3.3

YTD +41.75u

Since Dec 3 he is down 12u.

Regression is a dish best served cold
 
Can't blame him for making that bet for obvious reasons, I would have thought it would have been higher than just -130
 
Stupid mispriced quote is tout bs. Army is the better team with a tougher SOS. He picked off a '3' on a ultra low total. GOY stuff, hardly.
 
texaswizzard

EOG Veteran
Fezzik is like a fund manager that just chooses what games his workers bring him. The chance Fezzik even watched a quarter or more of an Army OR Navy this season before this game today was ZERO! Even Wayne Root wouldn't put out a coin toss game such as this snore fest coin flip as a GOY. He'd do something like Cowboys - Eagles which will have even more bettors wanting to bet which Pregame can always promote as Fezzik's 2nd GOY, Nice job Fezzik! You came up 6 inches short of a win. Keep telling us how great you are. Go back to 49ers ML -800 plays as your top plays just so you can won 1 unit.
 
Railbird giving out both sides of a NFL game…Bengals in the best bet thread and the Colts in the EOG Contest….covering his ass like touts do…
 
Predictably the Fezzian pattern never changes. Big moneylines and teasers win...when he gets brave with a side or total...boom goes the dynamite 🧨
 
For a lot of bettors, MNF is a way to get out of the minus column before you meet 'your man' on Tuesday or Wednesday. Two Monday night games, clients looking for anything from their B2B guy...even a patented ML.

From Fezzik:

PASSiNG 🙄

Obviously Krackman had his phone on 'airplane mode' 😄
 
howid said:
don't know about selling picks; dude is one of the best sources today for any sports wagering talk production ...
No doubt....he talks a great game on these podcasts. He rehearses well before he goes on. However no feel for a game why he has to muck it up with derivatives.
 
Heim said:
No doubt....he talks a great game on these podcasts. He rehearses well before he goes on. However no feel for a game why he has to muck it up with derivatives.
He actually doesn't need to rehearse anything. The guy is a walking Football and Sports Betting encyclopedia. It's like a Chess Grandmaster talking Chess doesn't need a lot of prep.
 
