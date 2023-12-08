Fezzik GOY Part III

View attachment 7470207
Hilarious read....no money back guarantee but a credit to use on another fabulous pick.
Again other touts hype, but not Stevo.
he is not a handicapper, cant spell footballFezzik's GOY is Navy +3. What a joke! A total toss up as a GOY. I guess RJ told him we need some sales so they fire.
Texas Wizard LEE:
Is coming after me now with paramount Force. LOL>
Railbird giving out both sides of a NFL game…Bengals in the best bet thread and the Colts in the EOG Contest….covering his ass like touts do…
I'm pretty sure he had the Giants, on his Twitter he posted he was oppo the Hitman, I know the Hitman had GBSo… did he have a MNF play or not??
don't know about selling picks; dude is one of the best sources today for any sports wagering talk production ...
He actually doesn't need to rehearse anything. The guy is a walking Football and Sports Betting encyclopedia. It's like a Chess Grandmaster talking Chess doesn't need a lot of prep.No doubt....he talks a great game on these podcasts. He rehearses well before he goes on. However no feel for a game why he has to muck it up with derivatives.
He actually doesn't need to rehearse anything. The guy is a walking Football and Sports Betting encyclopedia. It's like a Chess Grandmaster talking Chess doesn't need a lot of prep.