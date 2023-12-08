Fezzik GOY Part III

Fezzik is like a fund manager that just chooses what games his workers bring him. The chance Fezzik even watched a quarter or more of an Army OR Navy this season before this game today was ZERO! Even Wayne Root wouldn't put out a coin toss game such as this snore fest coin flip as a GOY. He'd do something like Cowboys - Eagles which will have even more bettors wanting to bet which Pregame can always promote as Fezzik's 2nd GOY, Nice job Fezzik! You came up 6 inches short of a win. Keep telling us how great you are. Go back to 49ers ML -800 plays as your top plays just so you can won 1 unit.