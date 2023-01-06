fox "news"

EOG Master
CNN , fox and MSNBC all were covering Biden's speech.
When they were honoring specific people for Jan6 heroism, fox cut away back to the anchor desk and switched the topic.
CNN and MSNBC continued with live coverage.
Says it all.
 
EOG master
mr merlin
The only person to honor is ashli babbit, who was murdered. Every other person named(I didn't watch it) was deserving only of contempt.
Ashli Babbit was a domestic terrorist who was caught breaking and entering, and she paid the price, do the crime, you get what you deserve
 
EOG Master
kane
Ashli Babbit was a domestic terrorist who was caught breaking and entering, and she paid the price, do the crime, you get what you deserve
I admire your commitment to law enforcement , do you feel punishment like that should apply to all petty crimes?

Breaking and entering merits death, WOW, you libs sure are bloodthirsty.
 
EOG master
mr merlin
I admire your commitment to law enforcement , do you feel punishment like that should apply to all petty crimes?

Breaking and entering merits death, WOW, you libs sure are bloodthirsty.
People get shot all the time when they're caught breaking into someone's residence, not to mention attempting a coup to overthrow the government, it's a shame she was the only domestic terrorist shot, in a perfect world all of them would have received the same justice
 
EOG Master
kane
People get shot all the time when they're caught breaking into someone's residence, not to mention attempting a coup to overthrow the government, it's a shame she was the only domestic terrorist shot, in a perfect world all of them would have received the same justice
Fair enough, I would give zero mercy to people I hate too. Good to see we are exactly alike.
 
EOG Master
kane
Ashli Babbit was a domestic terrorist who was caught breaking and entering, and she paid the price, do the crime, you get what you deserve
You Have No Clue About Law Enforcement's Policies, On Rules Of Engagement.

That Situation Didn't Call For Law Enforcement To Engage ( Shoot Your Firearm ) With An Individual.

You're A Little Snow Flake Style, Liberal, Fruit Loop Of A Puppet, On A String.
 
EOG Master
kane
People get shot all the time when they're caught breaking into someone's residence, not to mention attempting a coup to overthrow the government, it's a shame she was the only domestic terrorist shot, in a perfect world all of them would have received the same justice
this
 
EOG Master
kane
People get shot all the time when they're caught breaking into someone's residence, not to mention attempting a coup to overthrow the government, it's a shame she was the only domestic terrorist shot, in a perfect world all of them would have received the same justice
someone's residence

The House Of Congress Is A Public Building.

To Bad Your Head, Is Cemented, Up Into Your Anal Passage.
 
EOG Master
gop anti-democracy anti-American


Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6​


Multiple outlets, including Insider, reported that only GOP congressman — Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — was apparently in attendance at the Friday ceremony dominated by Democratic lawmakers.
 
EOG Master
Looking Forwarding To These Great Republicans In The House, Investigating The Biden Crime Family.

Any Crimes Against America, Should Be Exposed.

This Is A Perfect Example Of Democracy At Its Finest.
 
NHL Expert
boston massacre
You Have No Clue About Law Enforcement's Policies, On Rules Of Engagement.

That Situation Didn't Call For Law Enforcement To Engage ( Shoot Your Firearm ) With An Individual.

You're A Little Snow Flake Style, Liberal, Fruit Loop Of A Puppet, On A String.
What are the rules stated when a drunk, broke losing Postman drinks on the job?
 
NHL Expert
kane
Ashli Babbit was a domestic terrorist who was caught breaking and entering, and she paid the price, do the crime, you get what you deserve
Ashli Babbit joined the "Fuck around and find out" club that day.

Her mom just ended up in jail.

Where every last one of them either ends up or should end up.

It's just a matter of time.
 
EOG Master
Bushay
Ashli Babbit joined the "Fuck around and find out" club that day.

Her mom just ended up in jail.

Where every last one of them either ends up or should end up.

It's just a matter of time.
They arrested her for jaywalking. is that normal?
 
NHL Expert
lol. While we're at it, can you imagine this goofball goofing on ANY WH press secretary after what we witnessed during the 4 Trump impeachment years? Good lord!

For your enjoyment. Let's go back in time and watch this nearly identical representation of Sean Spicy! lol

 
