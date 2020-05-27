Good Epstein documentary on Netflix

Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
#5
#5
Trumps attorney general William Barr has done a masterful job covering up the Epstein investigation.

No effort whatsoever to apprehend Ghislaine Maxwell who was Epstein’s main procurer/recruiter of teenage girls

Alan Dershowitz who was named by multiple girls as an assailant has not only skated by but defended trump to congress in February
 
E

ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
Heisenberg said:
Trumps attorney general William Barr has done a masterful job covering up the Epstein investigation.

No effort whatsoever to apprehend Ghislaine Maxwell who was Epstein’s main procurer/recruiter of teenage girls

Alan Dershowitz who was named by multiple girls as an assailant has not only skated by but defended trump to congress in February
Click to expand...
There are dozens of people on both sides of the aisle "skating by" here.

Epstein's circle was not delineated by party affiliation.
 
D

Don Eagleston

EOG Addicted
#10
#10
I worked with Acosta at the National Labor Relations Board. My stay was long while Acosta's was short as he was merely punching his ticket to the "top". Acosta seemed to be a quiet and unassuming man. Repubs were looking for hispanic operatives.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#11
#11
It is amazing how much shit Epstein got away with. No college degree? No problem landing a teaching job, and then a job as an investment banker at Bear Stearns. Was the number two key man in a huge Ponzi scheme that was Madoff, before Madoff was busted. He then basically stole nearly $50 million from the owner of The Limited. There's all kinds of stuff before you even get to the charges of sex with underaged girls.
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
#12
#12
Epstein made a career as a middle man in a blackmail scheme to own the most powerful people in the world. He was the face of the operation but he was only halfway up the ladder from the people who ran the operation.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#14
#14
Valuist said:
It is amazing how much shit Epstein got away with. No college degree? No problem landing a teaching job, and then a job as an investment banker at Bear Stearns. Was the number two key man in a huge Ponzi scheme that was Madoff, before Madoff was busted. He then basically stole nearly $50 million from the owner of The Limited. There's all kinds of stuff before you even get to the charges of sex with underaged girls.
Click to expand...
so many jews like him have no moral compass because they are athiests, but yet are gifted mentally which makes them more dangerous and destructfull. thats why so many of them are perverted pedos and gay lesbian. a very very long list of them in hollywood that are perverts and homosexuals.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
#16
#16
Heisenberg said:
Trumps attorney general William Barr has done a masterful job covering up the Epstein investigation.

No effort whatsoever to apprehend Ghislaine Maxwell who was Epstein’s main procurer/recruiter of teenage girls

Alan Dershowitz who was named by multiple girls as an assailant has not only skated by but defended trump to congress in February
Click to expand...
She was just arrested by the FBI, this could get interesting
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#17
#17
From an article in 2019 "I was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein"

In the early ‘90s, at a Joan Rivers dinner party, my wife and I encountered Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of disgraced British publishing mogul Robert Maxwell and Epstein’s girlfriend for a brief period in the '90s. She has been accused of recruiting and grooming girls and women for Epstein; she denies this. I’d met her several times with Epstein; we were also “friends,” in that transactional Manhattan way. And might now become better friends. “If you lose 10 pounds, I’ll fuck you,” she said, with my wife standing next to me. And she too became dead to me.

Ghislaine didnt play. Lol. Wow.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#22
#22
Some are expecting Ghislaine Maxwell to serve the rest of her life in federal prison.

Of course, she may snitch on others who victimized children in the Jeffrey Epstein scheme to achieve a lighter sentence.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#23
#23
John Kelly said:
View attachment 7461856
Click to expand...
Trump's friend arrested today and was indicted by the SDNY. The 6 count indictment was signed by acting head of SDNY. If you recall 2 weeks ago AG Bill Barr and Trump tried and failed to seize control of the SDNY. Was this one of the investigations they were trying to stop. If you recall It was Bill Barr's father that wrongly hired the unqualified Jeffrey Epstein to a professorship at a prestigious private East Coast high school for boys. Shortly after the hiring Bill Barr's father abruptly resigned. Then while in prison under the watch of Barr and Trump, Epstein dies by a controversial suicide.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#24
#24
Bigrunner said:
Trump's friend arrested today and was indicted by the SDNY. The 6 count indictment was signed by acting head of SDNY. If you recall 2 weeks ago AG Bill Barr and Trump tried and failed to seize control of the SDNY. Was this one of the investigations they were trying to stop. If you recall It was Bill Barr's father that wrongly hired the unqualified Jeffrey Epstein to a professorship at a prestigious private East Coast high school for boys. Shortly after the hiring Bill Barr's father abruptly resigned. Then while in prison under the watch of Barr and Trump, Epstein dies by a controversial suicide.
Click to expand...
Had not heard that before Runner. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top