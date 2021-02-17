HAPPY HALF A MILLION DAY!!!

We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine."



“Within a couple of days,” Trump announced, “[infections are] going to be down to close to zero. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”



“I've always known this is a real [sic], this is a pandemic. I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”



"So when we have a lot of cases, I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.

"So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it's a badge of honour.



“The tests are beautiful. Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.”



“Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus briefing on 23 April, before continuing: “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”







































"It is what it is."