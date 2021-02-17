HAPPY HALF A MILLION DAY!!!

B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine."

“Within a couple of days,” Trump announced, “[infections are] going to be down to close to zero. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”

“I've always known this is a real [sic], this is a pandemic. I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

"So when we have a lot of cases, I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.
"So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it's a badge of honour.

“The tests are beautiful. Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.”

“Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus briefing on 23 April, before continuing: “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”



















"It is what it is."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top