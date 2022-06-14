Heading to Estadio Nacional today

That's the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.



I'll be joined by thousands of "ticos" to root on the Costa Rican men's national soccer team in their match against New Zealand for a berth in the 2022 World Cup.



The do-or-die match will be played in Qatar with the game displayed on video boards throughout National Stadium.



Remember the days of closed-circuit television?



How big is soccer in Costa Rica?



Every child born in Costa Rica - male or female - shares their crib with a miniature soccer ball and every local television station seems to broadcast soccer 24/7/365.



The president of the country today extended everyone's lunch break one full hour (from noon to 2:00 p.m.) in order to cheer on their national heroes.



Costa Rica is solidly favored (-275 or thereabouts) to defeat New Zealand today.



Match starts at noon local time or 2:00 p.m. ET.