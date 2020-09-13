How bad are the Jets?

If you just look at that 27-17 final, it may not look that bad. Here's the reality: the Jets got one TD in garbage time with one minute to play. The other TD was a 69 yard play in which Darnold threw a 5 yard pass to Crowder, who slipped 2 tackles and burst clear for a freakish TD. The Jets easily could've finished with 3 points. Defensively? Buffalo was only 3 for 8 in the red zone. 8 red zone possessions? That is crazy. Buffalo could've topped 40 quite easily with a bit more efficiency in red zone. 20 MPH windy day and Jet secondary allowed Allen his biggest pass yardage of his career. Jax and Washington won. Carolina didn't look bad. Right now, I don't think anyone is worse than the Jets.
 
X-Files said:
Who is worse, the Jets or Browns?
Browns would destroy the Jets. They faced a top 2-3 team in the entire league. Lost the TO battle and made a very unwise fake punt attempt early in the game and held Jackson to 45 rush yards. Yes, Mayfield looked terrible and still having passes deflected. But no comparison between the two, IMO.
 
Darnold, 21 completions for 215!? Which includes the freak 69 yarder to Crowder as you mentioned. Offense looked pathetic today
especially on 3rd down.

Breaking news: Namath offered a tryout tomorrow.
 
Heim said:
Darnold, 21 completions for 215!? Which includes the freak 69 yarder to Crowder as you mentioned. Offense looked pathetic today
especially on 3rd downs.
So 69 of the 215 was on the freak play, and another 40-50 on the garbage time drive. But that D has got real issues as well. EIGHT red zone possessions allowed?
 
On the other hand.

Josh Allen is still crap. Missed two wide open td's and fumbled twice.

The Bills simply beat an inferior opponent.

Doesnt look like Allen improved a bit
 
Cowherd thinks Darnold is the greatest thing since slice bread. He’s the most overrated QB in the NFL. I CANT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT COWASS HAS TO SAY MONDAY ABOUT HIS GREAT QB.
 
Browns will be good once they take the ball out of bakers hands and go 65/35 run pass.

It worked in minny.

Jets have no chance.

Trevor sweepstakes begins today
 
With most of week 2 in the books, IMO the Jets ARE definitively the worst team. Take a look at what they did today. They were playing a home game against a non divisional opponent, a game where the opponent is likely to overlook them. The Niners lost 4 key starters during today's game. Among them was last year's Rookie of the Year in Nick Bosa; QB Jimmy G was hurt in the first quarter on a sack and missed the entire 2nd half. Raheem Mostert, who scored on an 80 yard run on the first play of the game and also missed the entire second half. A 4th starter, Soloman Thomas also left with an injury. Despite this, the Jets still lose by 18 points. They now have trailed in 114 of the 120 minutes of play so far.
 
