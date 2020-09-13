How bad are the Jets?

If you just look at that 27-17 final, it may not look that bad. Here's the reality: the Jets got one TD in garbage time with one minute to play. The other TD was a 69 yard play in which Darnold threw a 5 yard pass to Crowder, who slipped 2 tackles and burst clear for a freakish TD. The Jets easily could've finished with 3 points. Defensively? Buffalo was only 3 for 8 in the red zone. 8 red zone possessions? That is crazy. Buffalo could've topped 40 quite easily with a bit more efficiency in red zone. 20 MPH windy day and Jet secondary allowed Allen his biggest pass yardage of his career. Jax and Washington won. Carolina didn't look bad. Right now, I don't think anyone is worse than the Jets.