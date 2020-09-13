How bad are the Jets?

With most of week 2 in the books, IMO the Jets ARE definitively the worst team. Take a look at what they did today. They were playing a home game against a non divisional opponent, a game where the opponent is likely to overlook them. The Niners lost 4 key starters during today's game. Among them was last year's Rookie of the Year in Nick Bosa; QB Jimmy G was hurt in the first quarter on a sack and missed the entire 2nd half. Raheem Mostert, who scored on an 80 yard run on the first play of the game and also missed the entire second half. A 4th starter, Soloman Thomas also left with an injury. Despite this, the Jets still lose by 18 points. They now have trailed in 114 of the 120 minutes of play so far.