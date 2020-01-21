How much more nonsense could we tolerate from Cryrie?

Associates dissension and disrespect not playing on MLK day, saying his team needs glaring pieces but meanwhile his Nets have a better record without him in the lineup. I'm playing today, I'm not playing. First year has missed 27 games, shooting off his mouth on and off the court cowardly and much to his teammates and the fans chagrins.



This headcase is the furthest example from bring recognized as a leader. He hasn't even yet played a game with KD. I know Cleveland has lacked the talent and personnel since LeBron left a second time, but the strides Boston made this season with their nucleus and the addition of Kemba speaks great volumes while simultaneously cutting ties with this lunatic. Brooklyn will seemingly never live up to or exceed expectations as long as this conplaintant overpaid prima donna is balling at Barclays.