I got it! Sadly

Nephew got it. It took some time but now I have it. I got tested Tuesday and won't get the results until this weekend but I am 99.999999999% sure I got it.

Signs to look for: Fatigue, Body Aches, Fever, Coughing

Check. Check. Check. Check

I am exhausted now. I feel like I did last year when I got the Chemo put into me. I would get my first dose around 10P and by the time I woke up around 6A I WAS DONE!

Only time I am leaving the house is to walk the pooch to the park up the street and make sure I don't get close to anyone

UGH!
 
C

Sounds like you do have Covid-19. Take care, don't do anything to get short of breath. Get well soon.

Obviously, you have had auto-immune problems, but not many other co-morbidities like obesity . The odds are vastly in your favor, but monitor your temperature closely. Keep your Doctor appraised of your status.
 
Winky, get well soon.

Make sure you get enough vitamin D3 and Zinc to help fight the infection. Be especially vigilant around day 10 or so of the onset of your infection as many people take a turn for the worse around that time. If you make it past that, hopefully you'll be good to go.


Sounds like good advice from ComptrBob, too.
 
Gunny you mention that. I saw the doc about a month ago to go over the results of my most recent scan. I asked about this. he said as long as it has been I am no longer have an auto-immune problem.
 
That's great news.

Primarily, we rely on our antibody response and ultimately T-cells to fight the virus. Its an amazing system, even sometimes it goes overboard with something called an cytokine storm in which the body overreacts to the virus, causes more damage than good, and can be fatal.
 
Good news indeed.

I've heard from my cousin who is a pediatric emergency room physician that your immune response slowly recovers after chemotherapy ends. I'm not sure what that time frame is. I should have asked but, I didn't.
 
