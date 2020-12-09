I text JK earlier today but.................



I GOT IT!



Sadly!



Nephew got it. It took some time but now I have it. I got tested Tuesday and won't get the results until this weekend but I am 99.999999999% sure I got it.



Signs to look for: Fatigue, Body Aches, Fever, Coughing



Check. Check. Check. Check



I am exhausted now. I feel like I did last year when I got the Chemo put into me. I would get my first dose around 10P and by the time I woke up around 6A I WAS DONE!



Only time I am leaving the house is to walk the pooch to the park up the street and make sure I don't get close to anyone



UGH!