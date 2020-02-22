I went to the doctor because I had

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Undesirable pain in my left foot out or no where. Suddenly. Didnt twist it or injure it.

I have gout. He says its from the drinking.

I have to watch I put in my body. Im not even 40 yet, almost.

I said does gambling have to do with anything? He said Im sure the stress doesnt help. Lol. My father late in life had it.

It was painful the flare up. Anybody deal with thjs or know anybody that has?
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#4
#4
railbird said:
red meat and choclate are also bad for it. stop drinking, its stupid
Click to expand...
Starches also, like potatoes and beer.

My father had it, it was excruciating pain on some days. He was a mechanic, I know he was in pain some days. He had to quit drinking.

The good news is it’s controllable thru diet and aspirin or anti-inflammatory drugs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top