I went to the doctor because I had

Undesirable pain in my left foot out or no where. Suddenly. Didnt twist it or injure it.



I have gout. He says its from the drinking.



I have to watch I put in my body. Im not even 40 yet, almost.



I said does gambling have to do with anything? He said Im sure the stress doesnt help. Lol. My father late in life had it.



It was painful the flare up. Anybody deal with thjs or know anybody that has?