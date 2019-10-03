I'm big on the Braves and know many other people...

Gambling is something if you're not careful you can lose control. You can box yourself and cut off reality. For the most part the guys I'm with have the ability to not go off the deep end. Some have wives and kids some do not. It's just life. Emotions run high. They run low.
1st inning should have sealed the game already. Let that one get away.
Snitker just made clear in the post game press conference that he would have pulled Acuna out of the game if he was not shorthanded in a playoff game and had no choice. He had to control himself when asked the question about Acuna not hustling out of the box and not explode.
When one isn't in the limelight, they can afford to act (somewhat) stupidly without likely repercussions. You Cadillac on the basepaths thinking you have a HR, you will (and deserve) to get your ass ripped apart by media and fans (probably teammates too).
When one isn't in the limelight, they can afford to act (somewhat) stupidly without likely repercussions. You Cadillac on the basepaths thinking you have a HR, you will (and deserve) to get your ass ripped apart by media and fans (probably teammates too).