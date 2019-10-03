I'm big on the Braves and know many other people...

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
I'm at a banquet hall which was rented out for today and I would estimate in total between everybody here (20 people) there is around $200,000 in play on Atlanta.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#5
#5
You were nuts not to fade the steam late imo. Pretty even teams. Matter fact Cards grade a little better.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
It got pretty high. I'm on my 2nd jack and coke already. Nobody is eating any of the appetizers here really and nobody really is eating. They are just drinking and watching the tvs.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
#7
#7
IWishIWasAPro said:
It got pretty high. I'm on my 2nd jack and coke already. Nobody is eating any of the appetizers here really and nobody really is eating. They are just drinking and watching the tvs.
Click to expand...
Sorry if you've posted this before.
Where are you from? I'm actually dying to know. My best guess is somewhere in Eastern Europe.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#10
#10
One of my friends little brother is almost done with college at Minnesota. He keeps blabbering about his favorite band Lacuna Coil is performing there or around there this month.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#11
#11
Gambling is something if you're not careful you can lose control. You can box yourself and cut off reality. For the most part the guys I'm with have the ability to not go off the deep end. Some have wives and kids some do not. It's just life. Emotions run high. They run low.

1st inning should have sealed the game already. Let that one get away.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
#14
#14
RailNazi watches a playoff game and keeps track of how many hits the white players get, what a sad existence this guy lives
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#26
#26
I don't like that shit though. I dont like the stare when your team is down 4 in the 9th.

I will go as far as saying if he runs that out and makes it to 3rd, Atlanta pulls away and wins comfortably.

Acuna is a piece of shit. And will always be one
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#28
#28
I'll say it though. Cardinals have been a class act organization for how many years now? Since the end of time.

I just cant wrap my brain around somebody like Acuna who just made an extra 100 million before the season started has the audacity to do what he did. Also trying to steal failed.

It appauls me we give these guys the respect.
 
smartz

smartz

2
#30
#30
IWishIWasAPro said:
I'll say it though. Cardinals have been a class act organization for how many years now? Since the end of time.

I just cant wrap my brain around somebody like Acuna who just made an extra 100 million before the season started has the audacity to do what he did. Also trying to steal failed.

It appauls me we give these guys the respect.
Click to expand...
He's also 21. I've done dumber shit
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#31
#31
Snitker just made clear in the post game press conference that he would have pulled Acuna out of the game if he was not shorthanded in a playoff game and had no choice. He had to control himself when asked the question about Acuna not hustling out of the box and not explode.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#34
#34
smartz said:
I don't think setting transcends age, immaturity, or stupidity.
Click to expand...
When one isn't in the limelight, they can afford to act (somewhat) stupidly without likely repercussions. You Cadillac on the basepaths thinking you have a HR, you will (and deserve) to get your ass ripped apart by media and fans (probably teammates too).
 
smartz

smartz

2
#35
#35
Valuist said:
When one isn't in the limelight, they can afford to act (somewhat) stupidly without likely repercussions. You Cadillac on the basepaths thinking you have a HR, you will (and deserve) to get your ass ripped apart by media and fans (probably teammates too).
Click to expand...
Sure I agree with that. You make that kind of money it comes with scrutiny. But he said I can't wrap my head around why he'd do that. 21yr olds are stupid is my answer.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#39
#39
railbird said:
thats why you only bet white teams in october, how bout he doesnt run, then gets doubled off of 2nd. all the while the media sucks his ass
Click to expand...
Scumbag white racist....I am willing to bet that you don’t open your mouth in bars and at games or in any casino sportsbook....the Internet is your domain.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top