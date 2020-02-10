Is LBJ the best defensive player in the NBA?

GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
#1
#1
According to DRPM, he is and by margin. I'm here to tell you that he isn't but he did get screwed 2x for DPOY. He still could probably be the best defensive player in the game but he'd be dead by Playoffs.

So for all the morons, like I've been telling you for years, the Dude can D-up so stop extrapolating from these silly ESPN outtakes of the Kings Hand pushing him to a close-out. That year, he was a plus Defender and what they won't show you on the highlights is two out of three plays before that "close-out" push, LBJ had a hand in creating two turnovers. I believe that was the game because I knew once the Kings Hand pushed him that it would make ESPN so it stuck in my mind.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#2
#2
I disagree with respect to your playoff assessment regarding potential burnout. Let's be honest LBJ takes his game to an out of this world level on both sides of the ball come the postseason and can single handedly put the team on his back with an incredible stat line and becoming a difference maker. His defense may have taken steps back but he can still put perimeter and post up pressure in called for situations gathering rebounds and a block here and there.

With his position change his versatility still shows above and beyond, and spreads the wealth better than anyone in the league. So the onus isn't as concentrated but is still better than average on defense.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
#3
#3
jimmythegreek said:
I disagree with respect to your playoff assessment regarding potential burnout. Let's be honest LBJ takes his game to an out of this world level on both sides of the ball come the postseason and can single handedly put the team on his back with an incredible stat line and becoming a difference maker. His defense may have taken steps back but he can still put perimeter and post up pressure in called for situations gathering rebounds and a block here and there.

With his position change his versatility still shows above and beyond, and spreads the wealth better than anyone in the league. So the onus isn't as concentrated but is still better than average on defense.
Click to expand...
The first 20 games, he was an absolute defensive demon and he has turned it on and off since; he's still clearly a + Defender.

Are you saying that if he was playing D like he was for the first 20 games (DPOY candidate) he wouldn't be dead by Playoffs? I think he absolutely would becuase they already rely on him way too much as it is. There were games early in the Season where he was blowing bubbles because he was putting out so much defensively.

I agree that Playoff LeBron is a real thing; that's why I have UniBron as the most likely Champs; he can get to levels that no one else can. I've seen it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top