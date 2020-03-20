Jameis Winston

Don't know where he ends up, but as a Dolphins fan I hope they strongly consider signing him. I know all about his turnovers, I seemingly have Tampa every week and get as frustrated as anyone with his interceptions, but there's no debating the talent is there, and he's only 26 I believe, under the right system and with the right coaching maybe he can be less reckless with the football, I would love to get Tua, but I would also have no problem trading for Winston, providing he doesn't cost a lot, then Miami can turn their attention elsewhere with the fifth pick.