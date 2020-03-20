Jameis Winston

K

kane

EOG master
#1
#1
Don't know where he ends up, but as a Dolphins fan I hope they strongly consider signing him. I know all about his turnovers, I seemingly have Tampa every week and get as frustrated as anyone with his interceptions, but there's no debating the talent is there, and he's only 26 I believe, under the right system and with the right coaching maybe he can be less reckless with the football, I would love to get Tua, but I would also have no problem trading for Winston, providing he doesn't cost a lot, then Miami can turn their attention elsewhere with the fifth pick.
 
Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
#3
#3
A change of teams is sometimes a real good thing for both teams. Famous J needs throw them open kind of receivers - guys that can go get the ball.

The best plays between Randy Moss and Culpepper were bombs that were underthrown. DB was busting his tail to keep up and Randy knew where the ball was going to be.
 
