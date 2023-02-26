JAMMER's 2023 MARCH MADNESS CONTEST

Selection Sunday 2023 is only two weeks away.

So we're back at it with the college hoop contest.

ComptrBob is gracious enough to grade the contest again this year.

Contest #1 - Pick one team from each seed line (1 through 16) that you think will go farthest in the tournament.

Like in the past contests, we will have
"weighted round values" as teams advance.

Top 3 posters who accumulate the most points after the final game will win $$.

Round of 64: 1 x seed
Round of 32: 2 x seed
Round of 16: 3 x seed
Round of 8: 4 x seed
Final 4 round: 6 x seed
Championship: 10 x seed

So it will look like this:

Seed #1- Team A
Seed #2- Team B
Seed #3- Team C
all the way down to 16

1st Place- $400
2nd Place- $250
3rd Place- $100

Contest #2 - Pick your Sweet 16 teams.

Contestant with most teams in the Sweet 16 wins $$.

Tiebreaker will be contestant who comes closest to the most combined points in the Final 4 games

So it would look like this:

Sweet 16:
East- 4 teams
West- 4 teams
South- 4 teams
Midwest- 4 teams

Sweet 16 Winner- $100

Contest #3 - Pick your Final 4 teams.

$25 bonus for correctly picking the Final 4

Contest #4 - Pick the poster who you think will win Contest #1.

$25 bonus for picking the poster who wins that contest.

Contest #5- POD contest based on standings from last year. Bomzee, Jimmy the Greek take place of where other 2 posters finished.
POD's consist of 1 poster who finished (1-6), 1 who finished (6-12), and 1 who finished (13-18).
Beat the other 2 posters in your POD and win $50!

****** ComptrBob will let everyone know the best way to post selections to make it easier for grading.

Any questions?

There is plenty of time to hash things out.
 
Here are the PODS for Contest #5. Beat the other two posters in your POD (final points standings) and win $50

Lou Carnesecca Pod- Viejo Dinasour, Railbird, Sharky99

Rollie Massimino Pod- Asportsguy, Bomzee, Kane

John Thompson Pod- JimmytheGreek, TonyMar, ComputerBob

Jim Boeheim Pod- Winkyduck, Cheapseats, NowshesmyRuca

P.J. Carlesimo Pod- Almost Alright, Woodrow Wilson, Trytrytry

Rick Pitino Pod- Murphy's Best, Dell Dude, Heim

Good Luck!
 
I'm rooting for JIMMYTHEGREEK to pull the March Madness upset.

He's in tough with TonyMar and ComptrBob in the same pod.

Hehe.
 
Hope to see some side bets between posters on some of these contests, that always makes it more interesting.
 
